Craft.io Unveils an Enterprise Product Portfolio Management Solution

This new solution helps enterprise product leaders effectively manage multiple product lines and align them with strategic objectives to drive growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft.io -- creator of the leading enterprise product management platform -- today announced the launch of its Product Portfolio Management Solution. This powerful solution is designed to help enterprise product organizations and product leaders manage their product portfolios, enabling them to make better, more informed decisions about their products and drive growth.

Craft.io Product Portfolio Management helps product leaders connect strategic planning with tactical execution across all product lines. It allows them to visualize cross-product-line dependencies and implement a uniform data model to encourage standardization across all teams and product lines.

With this solution, enterprise product leaders can easily manage multiple product lines to maximize performance and achieve strategic objectives. They can also prioritize and plan their objectives and initiatives, aligning them with their business strategy.

Craft.io's Product Portfolio Management Solution offers an extensive set of features, including:

A portfolio roadmap aggregating all product lines

Key initiatives planning

Granular-planning drill down

Cross-product-line dependencies

Uniform data model across all hierarchies of the product organization

"As we head into difficult economic times, product leaders need to be monitoring the totality of their organization's resources, objectives, and product performance levels," said Craft.io CEO Elad Simon. "Our Product Portfolio Management solution gives product leaders an invaluable portfolio-wide view of where they're devoting resources, what's working, and what customers are asking for. It's those high-level insights that will help execs make informed strategic decisions to keep their companies thriving through the downturn."

Founded in 2015, Craft.io is an award-winning product management platform enterprises trust to build great digital products with confidence. Thousands of product professionals from companies such as Kimberly-Clark, Marks & Spencer, SAP, Cisco, and Fannie Mae, use Craft.io to manage the entire product management life cycle, make smart product decisions, align their teams, and tell a compelling product story.

