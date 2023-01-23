InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Desk Solution (NPL-432)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart desk solution for the classroom, office or home with all of the needed technology incorporated into the unit," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the SMART DESK. My convenient design enables the user to control everything from one work space."

The patent-pending invention provides an ergonomic desk/workstation for students and working professionals. In doing so, it offers a variety of smart features for added control and convenience. It also increases comfort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools, universities, businesses, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

