Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2022, and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

