Research Solutions to Participate in the Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual IT Conference on January 25th

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, President & Chief Executive Officer & Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 12:00pm ET.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

