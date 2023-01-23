Very rebrands to reflect their partner-first process

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered.

Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions.

The Very team meets complex problems with bold thinking and methodical action. They bring integrity, humility, grit, and focus to every project. Drawing from a deep well of experience, Very optimistically approaches vague, undefined, or messy problems with tenacity. The new brand brings these qualities to life throughout all touchpoints.

The company is celebrating this rebrand as a bold step into the future and an expression of their commitment to meeting clients' most challenging problems with curiosity and confidence. As the team grows, Very remains committed to building lasting partnerships and solutions that meet the needs of an evolving tech landscape.

"Our new brand honors our roots, the hard work of our executives, and the incredible talent of our employees. It's a complete visual, verbal, emotional, and celebratory overhaul that reflects what sets Very apart — our IoT expertise and our talented people. If you're looking for someone who can be a true partner on your IoT journey, we'd love to talk," shared Elizabeth Hague, Sr. Brand and Demand Gen Director for Very.

About Very

Very is an IoT technology firm whose team of expert problem solvers develops end-to-end connected ecosystems with partners determined to leverage the power of IoT. By building scalable IoT systems and smart products that adapt as market and customer needs evolve, Very ensures that clients recognize near-term value and prove the case to move from pilot to production. Read the full announcement or visit verytechnology.com to learn more.

