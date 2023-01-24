CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2022 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2022 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Common Shares 01/03/22 01/14/22 $0.720000 $0.096624 $0.623376 $0.000000 $0.000000 CUSIP: 15202L107 03/31/22 04/11/22 $0.730000 $0.097966 $0.632034 $0.000000 $0.000000 Symbol: CSR 06/30/22 07/11/22 $0.730000 $0.097966 $0.632034 $0.000000 $0.000000

09/30/22 10/11/22 $0.730000 $0.097966 $0.632034 $0.000000 $0.000000





$2.910000 $0.390522 $2.519478 $0.000000 $0.000000

Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Series C Preferred 03/15/22 03/31/22 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 Shares 06/15/22 06/30/22 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 CUSIP: 15202L206 09/15/22 09/30/22 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.0000000 Symbol: CSRPRC 12/15/22 12/30/22 $0.4140625 $0.4140625 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.0000000





$1.6562500 $1.6562500 $0.000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

