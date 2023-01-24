CPower Signs United Nations-Led 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact

Company Commits to Helping Decarbonize the Grid by Maximizing the Value of its Customers Distributed Energy Resources Through a Customer-Powered Grid™

BALTIMORE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy (" CPower "), the national leader in unlocking the power of customer Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), today announced it has joined the 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact. The 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact is an ambitious effort coordinated by the United Nations, Sustainable Energy for All, and a growing list of signatories from companies, organizations, and governments around the world to accelerate the decarbonization of the world's electricity systems in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7).

As part of its commitment for the 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact, CPower is aiming to decarbonize the grid by maximizing the value of its customers' DERs through a Customer-Powered Grid™ – an interconnected grid that is less reliant on fossil fuels and created by aggregating energy users' DERs to reduce demand on the grid. Through its work with the 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact, CPower intends to demonstrate how automation can allocate clean energy sources to address multiple grid needs; how organizations can reduce carbon emissions through DER flexibility; and to further advocate for policy that prioritizes the clean energy transition.

"As we transition to a Customer-Powered Grid that will define our clean energy future, cross-industry collaboration is essential. Our customers have the opportunity to decarbonize their operations and their sectors, while also greening the grid to help define the quality of life and future of millions of people across the country. We look forward to working with those that are a part of the Compact to continue to accelerate the energy transition," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower.

"The world is at a crossroads; we need to take rapid action today to create a sustainable and equitable future for all. The Carbon Free-Energy (CFE) compact has created new momentum in the race to decarbonize global electricity grids. UN-Energy together with other leading organizations and governments launched the 24/7 CFE Compact at the High-level Dialogue on Energy and our collective partnership through this compact has been critical in propelling us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, can benefit from clean energy," Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

With 6.3 GW of DER capacity across the US, CPower helps energy users --- ranging from big box retailers, hospitals, schools, government, heavy industry, data centers, crypto miners, commercial real estate developers, to owners and developers of commercial and residential solar, storage and EVs --- reduce their emissions, further ESG initiatives and counter the impacts of climate change through various grid flexibility and reliability solutions.

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the national leader of grid balancing and reliability solutions, creating a Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 17,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

About UN-Energy

The UN-Energy is the United Nations' mechanism for inter-agency collaboration in the field of energy, established by the UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB) in 2004 as the United Nations' mechanism for inter-agency collaboration in the field of energy. UN-Energy seeks to act to support countries in achieving SDG7 and the interrelated goals of the Paris Climate Agenda and the broader SDG agenda.

About Sustainable Energy for All

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an international organization that works in partnership with the United Nations and leaders in government, the private sector, financial institutions, civil society and philanthropies to drive faster action towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement on climate.

