IEC Pennsylvania Apprenticeship Program Addresses Shortage of Electricians

Open Enrollment for Paid Apprenticeship Program Runs February 15-23

Demand for electricians outpacing supply with 80,000 openings projected annually through 2031

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), announced it will be accepting applications February 15-23 for its next electrical apprenticeship class which begins this fall. The program is fulfilling a critical need, as more electricians are retiring than entering the field while demand for electricians is growing.

EC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC); To learn about IEC Pennsylvania membership, events, apprenticeship opportunities and continuing education programs, visit the chapter’s website at IECPennsylvania.org. (PRNewswire)

IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program covers residential, commercial and industrial construction and electrical wiring. Individuals accepted into the four-year program work full-time as apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online. The program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council.

"Choosing to become an electrician is an excellent career choice," said IEC Pennsylvania Executive Director Marissa Bankert. "It is a career that offers great earning potential and a great job outlook. In fact, our apprenticeship program boasts a 100 percent hiring rate upon completion. And graduates of the program are qualified as experienced electricians, not entry-level."

According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 79,900 openings for electricians are projected each year on average through 2031. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who exit the labor force or change occupations. The median annual wage for electricians in Pennsylvania was $68,660 in May 2021, which is an hourly wage of $33 not including benefits.

Applicants for IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program must be age 17 or over and have a high school diploma or their GED. To view all eligibility requirements and apply, visit the "Apprenticeship" page of IEC Pennsylvania's website. Individuals may also call 717-697-7553 or email apprenticeshipcoordinator@iecpennsylvania.org for more information.

IEC Pennsylvania also offers a state-registered pre-apprenticeship program for high school students and individuals who are interested in the electrical field. Pre-apprentices gain hands-on experience in the field and opportunities to shadow electricians as they prepare for the apprenticeship program.

IEC Pennsylvania represents merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in all but three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. (Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania are served by IEC Western Reserve based in Youngstown, Ohio.) To learn about IEC Pennsylvania membership, events, apprenticeship opportunities and continuing education programs, visit IECPennsylvania.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEC Pennsylvania