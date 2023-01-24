InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Kitchen Wipe (PBT-238)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching one of my favorite chefs on TV, and they used a cotton cloth to wipe down their non-stick pans," said an inventor from Maricopa, AZ. "I thought there could be an alternative, eco-friendly and sanitary way to quickly clean kitchen implements and surfaces."

This device would provide a "greener", more eco-friendly alternative to using cotton cloths to wipe out non-stick pans. It would be produced in a compact, transportable, light-weight design. It could be manufactured in a pleasant scent, and is intended to be used on kitchen cooking implements and other kitchen surfaces. In addition, it would be producible in multiple design variations, such as quantity, size and fragrance.

