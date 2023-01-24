Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE, Announced as 2023 MTVA President

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mass Torts Vendor Association (MTVA) has selected and announced Ryan Weiner, Esq. as the 2023-2024 President. Ryan will guide MTVA as it begins its fifth year as an organization. He will look to grow MTVA's presence in the personal injury industry and work with members to bring MTVA to all personal injury attorneys' attention.

Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE, Announced as Upcoming MTVA President (PRNewswire)

MTVA has selected Ryan Weiner, Esq. as its next President. He will grow MTVA's presence in the personal injury industry.

Mr. Weiner is a Partner and Co-Founder at MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists. MASSIVE has a wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects and has recently been selected by the Personal Injury Trustee and Claims Administrator to be the exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for the Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust mass tort litigation. MASSIVE's years of experience with mass tort lien resolution also includes being selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men and Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust litigations, and the Flint Water co-lien resolution administrator. More information about MASSIVE's work with mass tort litigation can be found here.

During his tenure as MTVA President, Mr. Weiner will focus on serving the Mass Torts legal community and continue to build value for members by providing a strong connection between the reputable vendors of this space and law firms.

"MTVA has proven that a connection between service providers and attorneys is not only a boon for our industry, but necessary as well," said Weiner. "I look forward to building on the relationships MTVA started just four years ago."

ABOUT MASSIVE

MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By working hand in hand with personal injury law firms across the nation in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting edge software, services, and support.

MASSIVE Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists