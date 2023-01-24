Season of Celebrations Immersive Display Debuts in Bellevue, Educating and Entertaining Shoppers

Innovative programming crosses age and language barriers fostering cultural education, connection and community

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers at The Bellevue Collection, a super-regional upscale shopping center, were given the experience to engage with a twenty-foot immersive screen with just a wave of the hand. The Season of Celebrations exhibit showcased the diversity of the surrounding community by highlighting Las Posadas, Hannukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Oshogatsu (Japanese New Year) during the month of December.

The interactive digital display brought fun, learning, and technology together to celebrate the season. This unique and first-to-market experience reflected elements and symbols of these cultural celebrations. Designed to be educational and inspiring, the artful program resonated with guests of all ages, crossing cultural and language barriers – allowing guests to choose their own journey of discovery. By interacting with the screen using hand gestures, shoppers could visually experience unique traditions of seasonal celebrations, such as the daily candle lighting for Hannukah and Kwanzaa and the breaking of piñatas for Las Posadas. The emphasis was on creating colorful pieces of digital custom art that represented the beauty of each celebration, thus attracting guests to explore a celebration of another culture.

"This innovative program was all about cultural celebrations coming alive in a new way for guests to discover and learn," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "With the support of local cultural non-profits, the experience is truly magical, educational, entertaining, and one of a kind. This interactive technology, with a blend of cultural inclusivity, allowed us to provide an inspirational experience to our guests."

Successful collaboration with cultural organizations, Centro Cultural Mexicano, Stroum Jewish Community Center, Kinara Park Kids, and Wing Luke Museum, was instrumental to this project. This digital project was developed by the marketing team of The Bellevue Collection, in partnership with The Voyager Group, illustrated by Rachel Deitsch of evocativ.co and brought to life by interactive designers at NOIRFLUX.

"Voyager's goal is to produce unique brand experiences with an experiential focus. Using technology as a tool to create community within a retail environment, this custom installation, allowed us to invent unique storytelling, honoring holiday celebrations. Our challenge was to create a multi-user, interactive installation, for all ages, which was artistic, educational and playful. This type of installation truly enhances the in-person shopping experience" said Vanessa Rose, President of The Voyager Group.

By incorporating the display's cutting-edge technology to the shopping center, The Bellevue Collection was able to attract nearly a quarter of a million shoppers from December 5, 2022, through January 2, 2023, to the installation. Of the 249,542 who activated the program, 90,570 guests became engaged users. In addition, with a high-profile center court location, hundreds of thousands were introduced to this memorable visual experience.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About The Voyager Group & NOIRFLUX

The Voyager Team has been delivering sizzle and value to developers of mixed-use destinations across the Continental US and Hawaii for 27 years. Our core expertise is focused on large, mixed-use projects, with an emphasis on high end retail destinations such as Rodeo Drive, Worth Avenue, Newport Beach, Scottsdale, Kauai and Bellevue, WA. We translate and communicate our clients' vision through competitive brand positioning, provocative messaging campaigns, a differentiated marketing strategy, across all channels as well as powerful programming. Our proprietary positioning process and creative execution has been recognized through a myriad of award-winning campaigns. Ultimately, we generate long-term value for our clients by co-authoring definitive brand experiences for dynamic destinations and thriving communities.

Voyager's programming partner, NOIRFLUX , is a studio that creates responsive art installations that provide aesthetic experiences of immersive exploration through collaborative expression. Through innovation in generative video, multi-person gestural interfaces, advanced spatial sensing, and physical, augmented, and virtual reality techniques, they create environments that effortlessly extend visitors' capabilities and senses. Being engineers as well as artists, they design their installations to remain reliable 24/7 without need for on-site maintenance.

NOIRFLUX creates their environments using a variety of technologies and materials, such as video and neon, but they consider the primary medium to be the interaction itself. They craft experiences in which all can enjoy the magic of visceral participation and direct agency as well as a sense of connection through seamless interaction with rich aesthetic environments.

