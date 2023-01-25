Cardinal Health releases Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Committed to becoming a more sustainable healthcare partner, the company makes meaningful progress in key ESG areas

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) published its Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which demonstrates the company's actions to reduce its environmental impact, create a world-class work culture, better serve customers, and strengthen the communities where employees live and where the company does business.

"Our new report reflects significant progress in our ESG efforts and highlights our commitment to helping build a more sustainable, equitable world, and a healthier future for our employees, our customers and our communities," said Jason Hollar, Cardinal Health's CEO. "Our ESG work is a critical component of our business transformation; it is enabling our mission of becoming healthcare's most trusted partner."

Key highlights from Cardinal Health's ESG Report:

August 2021 . Increased diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts across all levels of its workforce, including an executive leadership team that is 71% female and 14% ethnically diverse and a Board of Directors that is 54% female and 23% ethnically diverse. Cardinal Health also has made progress toward its ambitious representation goals , announced in

Reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 18%, making meaningful progress toward its goal of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 50% by fiscal 2030 (from a fiscal 2019 base year). The company committed to setting a science-based target (SBT) and is baselining Scope 3 supply chain emissions to finalize its SBT and submit it by the end of 2023 to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for approval.

Continued focus on increasing health equity, by improving healthcare access and quality and addressing social determinants of health. In fiscal 2022, the Cardinal Health Foundation and the company donated $16.8 million , a combination of cash and product donations. Cardinal Health employees donated an additional $1.3 million to charitable causes, and gave more than 53,800 hours of volunteer service.

Assessed 64% of spend across Cardinal Health™ Brand products for ESG-related risks through its supplier due diligence program, using supplier surveys and audits.

Implemented strong governance practices: The Board of Directors Governance and Sustainability Committee oversees all ESG efforts; an internal ESG Governance Committee includes CEO Hollar, his direct reports and other senior leaders; and a VP of ESG leads a team that drives ESG initiatives and progress across the enterprise.

The new report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) ­and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. As Cardinal Health builds its comprehensive ESG strategy, the company also is integrating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 17 connected goals to address climate change, improve health and education, reduce inequities and inspire economic growth around the world.

The Cardinal Health Fiscal 2022 ESG Report can be viewed here: CardinalHealth.com/ESGReport.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

