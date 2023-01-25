Caron Receives Patents for Humanity COVID-19 Program Award from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Caron continues to serve the greater humanity in positive ways achieving their seventh patent

MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment used in R&D and manufacturing of biological and biopharmaceutical products such as cell and gene therapy research, today announced the company has received the Patents for Humanity COVID-19 Program Award from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their innovative vaporized hydrogen peroxide decontamination chamber to disinfect personal protection equipment (PPE).

(PRNewsfoto/Caron Products and Services, Inc. ( (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes innovative companies for their rapid responses to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of game-changing technologies. A list of the winning award recipients may be found on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website: https://www.uspto.gov/blog/director/entry/recognizing-life-saving-covid-19

"We are honored to receive the Patents for Humanity COVID-19 award as we strive to make a positive impact for our global community," shared Jay Hexamer, Caron President and CEO. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, PPE was used at never-before rates all over the world resulting in a short supply of PPE. The Caron team focused our R&D efforts and New Product Development to help solve this problem and provide solutions needed worldwide with a cost-effective sterilization solution for PPE."

The awards, as outlined on the U.S. Patent and Trademark website, recognize innovators with a pending U.S. patent application or issued U.S. patent focused on inventions that track, prevent, diagnose, or treat COVID-19. The winning innovations, which receive acceleration certificates to expedite select proceedings at the USPTO, went through two rounds of judging by experts, based on two scoring criteria: the effectiveness of the technology to address COVID-19, and the technology's ultimate impact.

"I'm proud of our team and company's dedication in how we support research, development, and production to best serve our communities," added Hexamer.

Caron has a long history of innovation. The company received its first patent on March 27, 2018, for a phase change material aiding temperature regulation control in an incubator. This significant achievement is at the heart of the work the company supports by regulating temperature uniformity and stability. Since the first patent was issued in 2018, Caron has received six additional patents, averaging nearly a patent a year.

In addition to their vaporized hydrogen peroxide decontamination chamber, Caron automation enclosures played a critical role in vaccine development and production.

"This award is a highlight of my 23-year tenure with Caron as it shows our company's commitment and desire to better the world for all of humanity," stated Bob Dotterer, Global Vice President of Engineering.

About Caron Products and Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Caron Products is a leading provider of laboratory equipment, environmental chambers and incubators, biosafety cabinets, and Lab Automation Enclosures in the life science industry. Our customers are in the Biopharma, Biotech, Education, Healthcare, and Industrial markets who discover life-changing therapies and consumable products to cure illnesses and enable a healthier world.

All team members at Caron Products are an important part of our ecosystem and our work has meaningful impact on achieving our main goal of "opening doors for scientists". For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron")