Deloitte Digital Recognized for Two Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

Deloitte Digital was selected for the Partner Innovation Awards in the Cloud Integration and Better Together categories for delivering best-in-class, transformative solutions for work with AT&T and The US Department of the Navy

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital announced that it has been named a recipient of two Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, for its collaboration on solutions with clients AT&T and the U.S. Department of the Navy. This year marks the 10th consecutive year Deloitte Digital has been recognized as a Partner Innovation Award winner, and is the only organization in 2022 to be receiving two awards.

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be recognized by Salesforce for the transformational solutions we're bringing to our clients," said Maximilian Schroeck, global chief commercial officer for Salesforce Alliance, Deloitte Global. "Winning the Partner Innovation Award in the Cloud Integration category celebrates the direct feedback we receive from our clients. The innovation and processes our teams bring to the table have paved the way towards a future of trust, efficiency and success for their businesses."

"Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners like Deloitte Digital are helping our customers get the most out of Salesforce," said Tyler Prince, executive vice president, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners help enable implementation, digital transformation, and innovation with better outcomes. Together, our work with partners like Deloitte Digital brings companies and customers closer together. "

AT&T and the U.S. Department of the Navy presented unique challenges to Deloitte Digital, which offered solutions to the following issues:

Partner Innovation Award in the Better Together category: As AT&T Consumer Services evolved over time, it acquired businesses offering distinct products, with unique systems, processes and customer communications. This resulted in disconnected experiences for customers and complex processes for agents. Salesforce and Deloitte Digital worked with AT&T to provide an omni-channel, "hassle-free" experience for the customer and a seamless collaboration experience for agents.





Partner Innovation Award in the Cloud Integration category: The Financial Management System was built to modernize the Navy's financial systems and after substantial growth, its interfaces became too complex and costly to manage using its current legacy systems. Deloitte Digital implemented an enterprise integration platform called Central Data Exchange, built on MuleSoft, to help accomplish the Navy's goal of speed data-driven decision-making, audit readiness and cost controls.

"The Enterprise Integration Platform, Central Data Exchange (CDX), that Deloitte Digital, MuleSoft and teaming partners have created for us has an opportunity to not only modernize our aging point to point infrastructure, but also standardize the way we're exchanging financial data, improve our audit posture, and drive cost savings for the Navy through API reusability and decreased maintenance costs," said Jason Sullivan, Navy FMS 1.2 CDX lead.

Visit our alliance page here to learn more about Deloitte Digital's work with both Salesforce and MuleSoft to deliver technology solutions to clients.

Salesforce, MuleSoft and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Digital