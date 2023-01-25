Dover to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) will host an analyst and investor meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at our Colder Products Company facility in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. A presentation will be given by Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, and other members of the leadership team. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a Q&A period and a facility tour.

A link to the live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available at dovercorporation.com prior to the webcast, and the replay will be archived on the website.

Analysts and investors interested in attending the meeting in person can contact the Dover Investor Relations team at investorrelations@dovercorp.com to register for the event.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jack Dickens Adrian Sakowicz Senior Director – Investor Relations Vice President – Communications (630) 743-2566 (630) 743-5039 jdickens@dovercorp.com asakowicz@dovercorp.com

