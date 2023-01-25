IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments; Expanded Margins; Solid Cash Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"Our solid fourth-quarter performance capped a year in which we grew revenue above our mid-single digit model. Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today's business environment," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect full-year revenue growth consistent with our mid-single digit model."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $16.7 billion , flat, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 0.5 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 2 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

Full-Year Highlights

Revenue of $60.5 billion , up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 4 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue of $22.4 billion , up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency





On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion ; free cash flow of $9.3 billion

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model and about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year











































FOURTH QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY





















Pre-tax









Diluted













Gross



Pre-tax

Income



Net



Earnings







Revenue



Profit



Income

Margin



Income



Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 16.7B

$ 9.6B

$ 3.3B

19.8 % $ 2.9B

$ 3.13

Year/Year



0 %*

1 %

15 % 2.7 Pts

17 %

15 % Operating

(Non-GAAP)







$ 9.8B

$ 3.8B

22.9 % $ 3.3B

$ 3.60

Year/Year









1 %

8 % 1.7 Pts

9 %

7 % * 6% at constant currency



"IBM's revenue growth and operating profit in 2022 demonstrate the strength and multiplier effect of our platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud and AI," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our client-focused portfolio and strong recurring revenue stream position IBM well for continued growth, solid cash generation and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion , up 2.8 percent, up 8.0 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

-- Security up 4 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing down 3 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency





Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion , up 0.5 percent, up 9.3 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation down 1 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 2 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency





Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.5 billion , up 1.6 percent, up 7.4 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:

-- IBM z Systems up 16 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, flat at constant currency





Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion , down 0.4 percent, up 3.9 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $1.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $5.8 billion, up $1.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.2 billion, up $1.9 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the full year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion, down $2.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $11.2 billion, up $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $9.3 billion, up $2.8 billion. IBM returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $8.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $1.3 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.9 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results











































FULL-YEAR 2022 INCOME STATEMENT



GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge*





















Pre-tax

























Gross



Pre-tax

Income



Net



Diluted







Revenue



Profit



Income

Margin



Income



EPS

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 60.5B

$ 32.7B

$ 1.2B * 1.9 %* $ 1.8B * $ 1.95 * Year/Year



6 %**

4 %

(76) %* (6.5) Pts*

(62) %*

(63) %*





































Operating

(Non-GAAP)







$ 33.4B

$ 9.8B

16.2 % $ 8.3B

$ 9.13

Year/Year









4 %

25 % 2.5 Pts

16 %

15 % * GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third quarter of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers.

** 12% at constant currency



Full-Year 2023 Expectations

Revenue Growth: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to a one-point tailwind to revenue growth.





Free Cash Flow: The company expects about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. The reference in Full-Year Highlights to the revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation, year to date through October.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021*





2022**

2021*



REVENUE BY SEGMENT































Software

$ 7,288

$ 7,087





$ 25,037

$ 23,426



Consulting



4,770



4,746







19,107



17,844



Infrastructure



4,483



4,414







15,288



14,188



Financing



172



172







645



774



Other



(22)



275







453



1,119



TOTAL REVENUE



16,690



16,695







60,530



57,350





































GROSS PROFIT



9,632



9,500







32,687



31,486





































GROSS PROFIT MARGIN































Software



81.2 %

81.6 %





79.6 %

79.6 %

Consulting



27.4 %

27.0 %





25.5 %

28.0 %

Infrastructure



54.9 %

54.8 %





52.8 %

55.3 %

Financing



47.1 %

32.5 %





38.3 %

31.7 %



































TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



57.7 %

56.9 %





54.0 %

54.9 %



































EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME































S,G&A



4,765



4,903







18,609



18,745



R,D&E



1,604



1,625







6,567



6,488



Intellectual property and custom development income



(245)



(181)







(663)



(612)



Other (income) and expense



(118)



(18)







5,803



873



Interest expense



313



303







1,216



1,155



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



6,320



6,632







31,531



26,649





































INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS































BEFORE INCOME TAXES



3,312



2,869







1,156



4,837



Pre-tax margin



19.8 %

17.2 %





1.9 %

8.4 %

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



443



407







(626)



124



Effective tax rate



13.4 %

14.2 %





(54.2) %

2.6 %



































INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 2,869

$ 2,462





$ 1,783

$ 4,712





































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS































Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(159)



(129)







(143)



1,030





































NET INCOME

$ 2,711

$ 2,332





$ 1,639

$ 5,743





































EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK































Assuming Dilution































Continuing Operations

$ 3.13

$ 2.72





$ 1.95

$ 5.21



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.17)

$ (0.14)





$ (0.16)

$ 1.14



TOTAL

$ 2.96

$ 2.57





$ 1.80

$ 6.35





































Basic































Continuing Operations

$ 3.17

$ 2.74





$ 1.97

$ 5.26



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.18)

$ (0.14)





$ (0.16)

$ 1.15



TOTAL

$ 2.99

$ 2.60





$ 1.82

$ 6.41





































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)































Assuming Dilution



915.9



906.6







912.3



904.6



Basic



905.8



898.2







902.7



896.0



____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

** Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





At

At



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021 ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,886

$ 6,650 Restricted cash



103



307 Marketable securities



852



600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



6,541



6,754 Short-term financing receivables, net



7,790



8,014 Other accounts receivable, net



817



1,002 Inventories



1,552



1,649 Deferred costs



967



1,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,611



3,466 Total Current Assets



29,118



29,539













Property, plant and equipment, net



5,334



5,694 Operating right-of-use assets, net



2,878



3,222 Long-term financing receivables, net



5,806



5,425 Prepaid pension assets



8,236



9,850 Deferred costs



866



924 Deferred taxes



6,256



7,370 Goodwill



55,949



55,643 Intangibles, net



11,184



12,511 Investments and sundry assets



1,617



1,823 Total Assets

$ 127,243

$ 132,001













LIABILITIES:











Current Liabilities:











Taxes

$ 2,196

$ 2,289 Short-term debt



4,760



6,787 Accounts payable



4,051



3,955 Deferred income



12,032



12,518 Operating lease liabilities



874



974 Other liabilities



7,592



7,097 Total Current Liabilities



31,505



33,619













Long-term debt



46,189



44,917 Retirement related obligations



9,596



14,435 Deferred income



3,499



3,577 Operating lease liabilities



2,190



2,462 Other liabilities



12,243



13,996 Total Liabilities



105,222



113,005













EQUITY:











IBM Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



58,343



57,319 Retained earnings



149,825



154,209 Treasury stock — at cost



(169,484)



(169,392) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(16,740)



(23,234) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



21,944



18,901













Noncontrolling interests



77



95 Total Equity



22,021



18,996













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 127,243

$ 132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 3,965

$ 2,543

$ 10,435

$ 12,796

























Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



(1,788)



(1,328)



(717)



3,907 Capital Expenditures, net



(544)



(526)



(1,860)



(2,381)

























Consolidated Free Cash Flow



5,209



3,345



9,291



6,508

























Acquisitions



(1,329)



(275)



(2,348)



(3,293) Divestitures



1



88



1,272



114 Dividends



(1,494)



(1,474)



(5,948)



(5,869) Non-Financing Debt



(2,777)



(20)



1,909



(1,191) Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)



(498)



(2,514)



(2,893)



(2,987)

























Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities*

$ (888)

$ (850)

$ 1,283

$ (6,718) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income from Operations

$ 2,711

$ 2,332

$ 1,639

$ 5,743 Pension Settlement Charge



-



-



5,894



- Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,137



1,380



4,802



6,416 Stock-based Compensation



248



264



987



982 Working Capital / Other



1,657



(105)



(2,170)



(4,253) IBM Financing A/R



(1,788)



(1,328)



(717)



3,907 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 3,965

$ 2,543

$ 10,435

$ 12,796

























Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(544)



(526)



(1,860)



(2,381) Divestitures, net of cash transferred



1



88



1,272



114 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(1,329)



(275)



(2,348)



(3,293) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



553



38



(1,265)



(414) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ (1,318)

$ (675)

$ (4,202)

$ (5,975)

























Debt, net of payments & proceeds



(1,350)



(2,030)



1,221



(8,116) Dividends



(1,494)



(1,474)



(5,948)



(5,869) Financing - Other



(8)



811



(231)



630 Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (2,852)

$ (2,692)

$ (4,958)

$ (13,354)

























Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



219



(26)



(244)



(185) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

$ 13

$ (850)

$ 1,032

$ (6,718) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,288

$ 4,770

$ 4,483

$ 172

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,347

$ 523

$ 1,026

$ 75

Pre-tax Margin



32.2 %

11.0 %

22.9 %

43.6 % Change YTY Revenue



2.8 %

0.5 %

1.6 %

(0.4) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



8.0 %

9.3 %

7.4 %

3.9 %































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021























(Dollars in Millions)

Software *

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,087

$ 4,746

$ 4,414

$ 172

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,142

$ 436

$ 1,036

$ 79

Pre-tax Margin



30.2 %

9.2 %

23.5 %

46.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.































Year Ended December 31, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 25,037

$ 19,107

$ 15,288

$ 645

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 6,162

$ 1,677

$ 2,262

$ 340

Pre-tax Margin



24.6 %

8.8 %

14.8 %

52.6 % Change YTY Revenue



6.9 %

7.1 %

7.8 %

(16.6) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



11.9 %

14.9 %

13.5 %

(13.0) %































Year Ended December 31, 2021























(Dollars in Millions)

Software *

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 23,426

$ 17,844

$ 14,188

$ 774

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 4,849

$ 1,449

$ 2,025

$ 441

Pre-tax Margin



20.7 %

8.1 %

14.3 %

57.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 9,632

$ 156

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 9,788

Gross Profit Margin



57.7 %

0.9 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

58.6 % S,G&A

$ 4,765

$ (262)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 4,503

Other (Income) & Expense



(118)



(1)



(93)



—



2



(210)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,320



(263)



(93)



—



2



5,965

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



3,312



419



93



—



(2)



3,823

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



19.8 %

2.5 pts.

0.6 pts.

— pts.

(0.0) pts.

22.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 443

$ 109

$ 16

$ (42)

$ —

$ 526

Effective Tax Rate



13.4 %

1.4 pts.

0.1 pts.

(1.1) pts.

0.0 pts.

13.8 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,869

$ 310

$ 77

$ 42

$ (2)

$ 3,296

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



17.2 %

1.9 pts.

0.5 pts.

0.3 pts.

(0.0) pts.

19.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:Continuing

Operations

$ 3.13

$ 0.34

$ 0.08

$ 0.05

$ (0.00)

$ 3.60













































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 9,500

$ 182

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 9,682

Gross Profit Margin



56.9 %

1.1 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

58.0 % S,G&A

$ 4,903

$ (290)

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 4,605

Other (Income) & Expense



(18)



(1)



(315)



—



126



(208)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,632



(290)



(315)



—



118



6,145

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



2,869



472



315



—



(118)



3,537

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



17.2 %

2.8 pts.

1.9 pts.

— pts.

(0.7) pts.

21.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 407

$ 117

$ 109

$ (94)

$ (37)

$ 502

Effective Tax Rate



14.2 %

1.4 pts.

1.8 pts.

(2.7) pts.

(0.6) pts.

14.2 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,462

$ 355

$ 206

$ 94

$ (81)

$ 3,035

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



14.7 %

2.1 pts.

1.2 pts.

0.6 pts.

(0.5) pts.

18.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 2.72

$ 0.39

$ 0.23

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 3.35



____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments* (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 32,687

$ 682

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 33,370

Gross Profit Margin



54.0 %

1.1 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

55.1 % S,G&A

$ 18,609

$ (1,080)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 17,529

Other (Income) & Expense



5,803



(3)



(6,548)



—



(351)



(1,099)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



31,531



(1,083)



(6,548)



—



(351)



23,549

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



1,156



1,765



6,548



—



351



9,821

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



1.9 %

2.9 pts.

10.8 pts.

— pts.

0.6 pts.

16.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (626)

$ 436

$ 1,615

$ 70

$ —

$ 1,495

Effective Tax Rate



(54.2) %

14.2 pts.

52.6 pts.

0.7 pts.

1.9 pts.

15.2 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,783

$ 1,329

$ 4,933

$ (70)

$ 351

$ 8,326

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



2.9 %

2.2 pts.

8.1 pts.

(0.1) pts.

0.6 pts.

13.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 1.95

$ 1.46

$ 5.41

$ (0.08)

$ 0.38

$ 9.13

____________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).













































Year Ended December 31, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 31,486

$ 719

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 32,205

Gross Profit Margin



54.9 %

1.3 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

56.2 % S,G&A

$ 18,745

$ (1,160)

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 17,577

Other (Income) & Expense



873



(2)



(1,282)



—



126



(285)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



26,649



(1,162)



(1,282)



—



118



24,324

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



4,837



1,881



1,282



—



(118)



7,881

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



8.4 %

3.3 pts.

2.2 pts.

— pts.

(0.2) pts.

13.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 124

$ 457

$ 251

$ (89)

$ (37)

$ 706

Effective Tax Rate



2.6 %

5.2 pts.

2.8 pts.

(1.1) pts.

(0.4) pts.

9.0 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 4,712

$ 1,424

$ 1,031

$ 89

$ (81)

$ 7,174

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



8.2 %

2.5 pts.

1.8 pts.

0.2 pts.

(0.1) pts.

12.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 5.21

$ 1.57

$ 1.14

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 7.93



____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

