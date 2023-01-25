Juniper Research Awards Vonage CPaaS Provider of the Year and Best Conversational Commerce Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been awarded two Juniper Research 2023 Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation. The Company received the Platinum award for CPaaS Provider of the Year and the Gold award for Best Conversational Commerce Solution.

Vonage solutions are turning the transactions of the past into real-time conversations across every channel, every day.

The Future Digital Awards recognize challengers and disruptors and are given to companies that have made a significant contribution to their industry and are poised to make considerable market impact in the future.

"At Vonage, we are committed to partnering with our customers to create personalized, meaningful connections that drive engagement and build loyalty," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product & Engineering for Vonage. "With our communications APIs and conversational commerce solution, our customers are turning the notifications and transactions of the past into real-time, personal conversations across every channel, every day."

Added Berry, "We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research for this ongoing commitment and dedication to our customers' success."

Vonage Communications APIs enable businesses and developers to embed programmable video, voice chat, messaging, verification and more - into business applications and workflows, enabling them to innovate the way they engage with their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through their preferred channels to create deeper relationships and improve customer loyalty.

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, Vonage APIs integrate emerging technology including bots, artificial intelligence, and deep data analysis into new and existing communications solutions. Vonage's developer community tears down the barriers to entry so that any developer can reach a global audience from day one.

Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai, is an end-to-end solution that enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Ads, brand websites, and more. As social messaging becomes more important to consumers across the globe as a quick and direct way of connecting with their favorite brands, Jumper.ai helps these businesses connect with customers, turning conversations into richer AI-enabled customer experiences.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

