Justine Kelly Joins Jenny Craig as Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Strategy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig , the leading weight loss and weight management company, has announced that Justine Kelly is joining the brand as Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Strategy. With decades of experience in recipe development and creation, not only as one of the co-founders of Sunbasket but also in dozens of restaurants and as a contestant on "Iron Chef America," Justine will oversee the brand's new Jenny Fresh line and lead all future food innovation in her new role.

"When I began consulting with Jenny Craig a year ago to help develop the new Fresh line, I saw an incredible opportunity and I knew I needed to be a part of the brand in a bigger way," said Kelly. "It was only natural that I join the executive team when my time at Sunbasket came to an end. One of my passions is building new things from the ground up, so I'm thrilled to be part of such a groundbreaking launch with Jenny Craig! It's not only going to be a great service for our members who are looking for maintenance support after they complete our program, but also for other consumers who are looking for simple mealtime solutions."

Justine has nearly 30 years of experience working in the restaurant industry and with recipe development, which are skills she taught herself over years of working in kitchens at some of the most notable restaurants in San Francisco. In 1996 she was first hired as a pastry chef at The Slanted Door Group, but later became a Chef De Cuisine until eventually moving into a Corporate Chef role. She has also held positions as the Executive Chef at Rooftop and the Consulting Chef at Port Costa's Bull Valley Roadhouse. In 2014, Justine helped co-found Sunbasket, where she ultimately flexed her creative muscles and developed the first 800 recipes for the brand herself. Justine also notably appeared on "Iron Chef America" with Charles Phan in an episode in Season 7.

"When I began working with Justine, I was blown away by her talent, drive, vision and ultimately her synergy with Jenny Craig," said Mandy Dowson, CEO of Jenny Craig. "Justine is an incredible asset to the future direction of Jenny Craig and we couldn't be more thrilled for her to join us."

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes over 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists and professional chefs. Jenny Craig coaches provide personal support and education, working with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs.

Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide.

