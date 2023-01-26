Bloomreach Announces Q4 2022 Product Launches and a Look at What's to Come in 2023

Bloomreach Announces Q4 2022 Product Launches and a Look at What's to Come in 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced new product features launched in the fourth quarter of 2022 across its Bloomreach Engagement , Discovery , and Content product pillars. As the company closes a year of innovation in marketing, product discovery, and content management, it also shares a brief look ahead with feature launches to come in 2023.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach) (PRNewswire)

"This was an incredible year of growth across each of our product pillars. With each new feature launch, we put more power in the hands of business users and offered new ways for e-commerce teams to drive revenue across their digital channels," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "We're proud of all we delivered for customers in 2022 and are looking toward 2023 with even more excitement for what's ahead."

Bloomreach Engagement

Q4 2022 Launches

Advanced In-App Message s: Create impactful messages within mobile apps, building messages from scratch or editing a pre-built HTML template.

Custom Evaluation Dashboards : Monitor campaign success with the ability to use custom dashboards with metrics that are updated instantly and easily accessible within the campaign evaluation dashboard.

Snapchat Ads Integration : Lower customer acquisition costs with more effective ad retargeting, using a native integration to automatically sync first-party customer data and audiences from Bloomreach Engagement to Snapchat ads.

Tracking Consent Framework: Future-proof projects to remain compliant with new data privacy regulations by collecting separate consent for tracking customer activity.

2023 Roadmap Highlights

App Inbox : Add versatility to mobile marketing campaigns by sending personalized messages directly to customers inside app inboxes and storing push notifications in the same place.

Plug & Play Library : Realize faster time to value and unlock the potential for 400%+ increases in conversions with a library of proven, revenue-generating use cases that can be downloaded from the app and implemented in minutes. : Realize faster time to value and unlock the potential forincreases in conversions with a library of proven, revenue-generating use cases that can be downloaded from the app and implemented in minutes.

Conversational Commerce : Create even deeper relationships with customers by using the power of conversation across mobile messaging, live chat, and more.

SMS/MMS Campaigns : Reach customers via text message with just a few clicks, creating opportunities to drive up to 25X ROI with impactful SMS/MMS campaigns. : Reach customers via text message with just a few clicks, creating opportunities to drive up towith impactful SMS/MMS campaigns.

Contextual Personalization Enhancements: Allow real-time customer data to level up A/B testing efforts. Use the best test variant for each customer instead of the best variant for everyone.

Bloomreach Discovery

Q4 2022 Launches

Algorithm Control Dashboard : Take control of the product discovery experience with the ability to change search configurations through the Bloomreach Discovery dashboard — no support service or technical interventions required.

Arabic Support: Ensure product discovery is relevant to global audiences with the ability to enable search and merchandising support in the Arabic language.

2023 Roadmap Highlights

Best-in-Class Merchandising Features : Continue to drive best-in-class product discovery with new merchandising features that allow users to: insert content directly into the product grid and apply merchandising rules; manually merchandise entire pages to create curated experiences; and clone rules across multiple sites.

Enhanced Search & Category Ranking Algorithms : Optimize search and category page performance with revamped algorithms built with the latest machine learning technology.

Ingesting New Data Signals : Customize product discovery to meet specific business needs with greater flexibility to customize Bloomreach's search algorithms.

Intelligent Attribute Configuration : Improve search and facet performance using attribute configurations suggested by Bloomreach within Catalog Management.

Auto Segmentation : Maximize merchandising strategies with AI-driven segments that define groups of visitors with similar interests and behaviors.

Search & Suggest API Self-Configuration: Take control of Bloomreach Search & Suggest APIs with the ability to enable or disable features from within the dashboard, preview how those features behave within the API response, and apply these settings to an account, site, or single catalog.

Bloomreach Content

Q4 2022 Launches

Synchronized Segmentations: Automatically sync customer segments from Bloomreach Engagement into Bloomreach Content every hour, or on demand, through the Content UI.

2023 Roadmap Highlights

Content Reuse: Save time in creating content across sites with the ability to reuse content from a single page across multiple different pages and sites.

Content Translations: Become more accessible to customers around the world with the ability to translate content pages and documents to multiple languages within Bloomreach Content.

Visit the Bloomreach website to see how its customers around the world are driving results with these product features and more.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomreach