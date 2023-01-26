KeifeRx to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, LLC, an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative and immune diseases today announced CEO Chris Hoyt will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 6-9, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/KeifeRx, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference Date: Monday, February 6, 2023 Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Location: Music Box Room, Marriott Marquis, New York City Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference

During the event, Mr. Hoyt will highlight KeifeRx's novel and optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple, high-need neurodegenerative and immune diseases. Members of the KeifeRx management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

About KeifeRx

KeifeRx is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of novel and optimized, low dose, orally-delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple, high-need neurodegenerative and immune diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Lewy Body Dementia, as well as mast cell activated syndrome (MCAS) and urticaria. KeifeRx's diverse pipeline of early- and late-stage products leverages mechanisms of action inherent to TKIs which thus far have been underexplored. This includes the ability to penetrate the brain, induce autophagy, and enable the bulk disposal of disease-causing toxic proteins to treat neurodegenerative diseases, and the ability to target mast cells and simultaneously modulate peripheral and central immunity, providing therapeutic potential for an array of immune diseases. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology that relate to the use of TKIs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., as an inventor. KeifeRx has an exclusive license of the intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng (Investors)

dboateng@tiberend.com

Rosalyn Christian (Investors)

rchristian@tiberend.com

Jason Rando (Media)

jrando@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KeifeRx, LLC