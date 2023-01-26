Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Staying Well and Saving on Healthcare

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced it will host a life-changing webinar with "how to" information about saving money on healthcare on February 23.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

"Liberty HealthShare members enjoy significant savings on their healthcare," said CEO Dorsey Morrow .

The free 30-minute webinar, "Make your Health and Mental Wellness a Priority in 2023 with our New Cost Saving Features," will feature speakers from Liberty HealthShare and Careington International Corp., as well as Cardiologist Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, who will explain how people can care for their health and lower their healthcare costs while maintaining a strong family budget.

"Liberty HealthShare members enjoy significant savings on their healthcare," said Dorsey Morrow, the ministry's chief executive officer. "The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that the cost of health insurance for an individual has increased by 20% since 2017 to almost $8,000 annually; for families, it's more than $22,000," he added.

"We know everyone's family budget is tight," Morrow said. "Learning how our cost-saving features can help them save even more is important during these inflationary times."

The webinar will be available at four convenient times in the morning and evening on February 23. To learn more and pre-register, go to Make your Health and Mental Wellness a Priority in 2023 with our New Cost Saving Features.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare's medical cost sharing programs are based on shared religious and ethical beliefs, a biblical tradition of mutual aid, neighborly assistance and financial sharing. They are designed for individuals who maintain a Christian lifestyle, make responsible choices regarding their health and believe in helping others.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

