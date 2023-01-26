Press release for Diamonds in Space by Dianna Rae Jewelry

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianna Rae Jewelry, located in Lafayette LA, announces the return of an ultra rare collection of diamonds and gemstones. Completing an 18 million mile journey in orbit around the earth, the gems were flown on SpaceX-26 under a NASA Space Act Agreement with Dianna Rae Jewelry.

Dianna Rae Jewelry's Diamonds in Space packaging in orbit on the International Space Station. (PRNewswire)

These are the first diamonds and gems to be offered for sale with this unique space pedigree.

Diamonds over 1/10 ct are laser-engraved and certified by the American Gem Society Laboratory. This first of its kind mission has been commemorated with a collection of spaced themed jewelry, which was inspired from the International Space Station cupola, shooting stars and angels.

Dianna Rae, an award-winning custom-design jeweler, launched the first diamonds to ever go to space because she wanted to share her passion for design, technology and beautiful diamonds with the world. This mission unites romantics who love a classic diamond with technically-minded people who can't stop thinking about the fantastic space odyssey on which these diamonds and gemstones have been.

These historic gems and diamonds are available now through the Dianna Rae website: www.diamonmdsinspace.com . Be a part of space history with a diamond or gemstone that has an out-of-this-world story to tell! Supply is very limited.

Contact: Dianna Rae High

Email: info@diannaraejewelry.com

Flown on SpaceX 26

NASA SAA-UA-21-34448

