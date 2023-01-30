Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Launch University Scouts Program

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO) is excited to announce the launch of the University Scouts Program, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This program will feature 150 scouts at university and college campuses across the country, providing student startup founders with access to valuable resources, including AWS Activate credits and tooling.

The University Scouts Program will serve as a bridge between student entrepreneurs who are launching cloud enabled technology and the resources they need to bring their ideas to life. The program will provide student startups with access to AWS Activate credits and tooling, offering founders the resources they need to get started on AWS, including computing credits, training and support. The program will also feature access to AWS Activate startup toolkit, a collection of tools and resources to help startups build, launch and scale their businesses.

AWS university scouts will host startup and tech events on university and college campuses, act as a leader for their startup ecosystem and focus on identifying ventures that can most benefit from AWS Startups resources and tooling. Identified founders will benefit immensely from the tools and resources that will be provided to them. CEO and AWS will help support these scouts and future founders as they create, build and scale their startups. Scouts participating in this program will have access to:

an annual retreat at the CEO global conference;

AWS Activate credit packages,

an exclusive community of scouts,

exclusive AWS startups content and programming lead by AWS startups team members.

"CEO is committed to empowering future entrepreneurs and startups to innovate and grow," said Giles Hertz, President of Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization. "The University Scouts Program will provide student founders with the resources they need to turn their ideas into successful businesses, and we are proud to support and be a part of their journey."

"AWS is proud to announce our partnership with CEO on the new University Scouts Program," said Qxhna Titcomb, AWS Startups, Universities. "The University Scouts Program will provide student founders with access to the same resources and tools that are used by some of the most successful startups in the world. We are excited to enable the founders in their entrepreneurial journey!"

The University Scouts Program is currently accepting applications and will end on Feb. 24. Scout appointments will be announced on March 13, and orientation will follow shortly after. Students interested in this program can learn more and apply at www.c-e-o.org/aws_scouts.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO), is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to "inform, support and inspire college students to be entrepreneurial and to seek opportunity through enterprise creation." From its inception in 1984, the organization has grown to approximately 16,500 members, representing nearly 250 college- and university-based chapters.

AWS is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster. With free AWS credits, AWS support credits, personalized guidance, training and more, AWS Activate helps individuals build their business on AWS supports you every step of the way on your journey. Whether you're just getting started or scaling your startup, Activate takes your startup further.

