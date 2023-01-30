Following partnerships with La Liga, LA Clippers and FIFA+, Globant Reinforces its expertise into its Sports Reinvention Studio to provide world-class services to the sports industry

Globant has 20 years of experience helping companies to reinvent themselves through technology, and with this new Studio, the company will apply its experience to the rapidly transforming and digitizing sports industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Sports Reinvention Studio , which will apply cutting-edge, emerging technologies to create a fan experience for clients that reaches previously unseen levels of engagement and immersivity.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

"The sports and entertainment industry is undergoing an incredible revolution, and technology is a key enabler to augmenting the experiences of fans, athletes, and organizations," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Sports organizations must maximize their sponsorship value year after year, while continuing to deliver a superior fan experience. With this new Studio offering, we aim to accelerate reinvention and digital transformation processes to improve the internal and external output and efficiency of sports and entertainment organizations."

This new Studio will provide six different and unique services according to each client's needs:

Fantasy and E-Sports: Helps leagues turn spectators into participants using cutting-edge participatory technology. Fan Engagement: Utilizes technology to generate new conversations between fans and organizations and maximize loyalty with new and existing fans by leveraging zero-party data to generate hyper-personal interactions. Sponsorship acceleration: Utilizing cutting-edge digital tools, Globant empowers costumers partners to maximize the return on investment of sponsorship deals and ensure repeat business. Media/OTT: Empower content through AI and stream it to fans wherever they are. Next-Gen Venues: Utilize augmented reality, interactive seating, sustainability, image recognition, edge computing, and more to ensure smart stadiums will not only extend the physical experience of sports but reinvent it. Augmented Strategies: Uses the latest technologies to improve training and athlete performance.

"Technology is constantly changing the way we experience sports. From augmented instant replays to performance data tracking, it's helping us to see the game in a whole new way," said Martín Nanni, VP of Technology – Sports Reinvention Studio at Globant. "As we continue to harness the power of technology, we have the opportunity to reinvent the way we experience and participate in sports, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and driving new levels of excitement and engagement."

Globant has two decades of experience in helping companies reinvent themselves through technology, including gaming and entertainment. The company has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, like EA Games and PIXELYNX, and have a strong track record of creating innovative phygital experiences.

In 2022, Globant announced a partnership with FIFA+, in which the company will work to enhance the user experience of FIFA's game-changing digital platform as well as pledge a multiyear sponsorship of FIFA's main competitions. Globant also announced a partnership with the LA Clippers to help integrate the digital road map for its new Intuit Dome in 2024. Additionally, Globant joined La Liga to create a global technology company, La Liga Tech, that will lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry. This new Studio will leverage the strength of these recent partnerships in its goal to provide world-class sports-related services.

The Sports Reinvention Studio will be part of Globant's Industry Reinvention Studios portfolio, which leverages deep industry experience and expertise to disrupt categories, reinvent businesses, and unlock explosive growth across industries. Reinvention Studios in its portfolio include Gaming, Health Care & Life Sciences, Retail, and Media & Entertainment, among others.

To learn more about the Sports Reinvention Studio, click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

