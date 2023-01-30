Milliman wins three benefits communication graphic design awards for national client campaigns

The Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals and Graphic Design USA recognize Milliman

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premiere global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firm, today announced it has won a 2022 MarCom Platinum Award in Strategic Communications from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and two 2022 Health+Wellness Design Awards from Graphic Design USA.

Milliman received the international MarCom Award for its open enrollment campaign for client Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Milliman received the international MarCom Award for its "Shine: Be a Better You" open enrollment campaign, which was developed for client Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Milliman received the Health+Wellness Design Award for Parkland Health's benefits website and for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits "For All of Life's Twists: 2021 Top Shelf Benefits" campaign.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized internationally for outstanding achievement in graphic design," Julie Bentz, Milliman Principal and Employee Benefits Administration Communication Director, said. "Our clients count on us to help them engage their employees, convey key messages, and drive behavior change. Graphic design is a key component of successful communication, and these awards are a beautiful affirmation of the creativity our designers deliver to each and every project."

"For 2022, we wanted to convey a sense of optimism," said Tatausha Webster, Director of Benefits for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. "Our WSI benefits help our people shine bright at work and at home. Milliman helped us develop a theme that grabbed attention and really resonated with our associates."

"Because our employees provide excellent health care to our community, we want to make sure we take care of them," said Felicia Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer at Parkland Health. "Offering choice benefit packages that are also flexible is one way we do this. Employees tell us our website is engaging and easy-to-use. They can choose the benefits that best meet their needs and those of their families."

"The 'For All of Life's Twists' theme and visual platform acknowledged the twists of the pandemic and promoted how our Top Shelf Benefits support employees through them. Thank you Milliman for working with us to convey this important message to our people," said Michelle Toney, Vice President Employee Benefits, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefit administration and communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

