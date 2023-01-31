Legendary Legume MR. PEANUT® To Be Roasted in Big Game

The Comedy Roast Returns in PLANTERS® Game Day Commercial, hosted by Roastmaster General Jeff Ross

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts have brought the highest quality peanuts to snack fans since 1906. Now peanuts and comedy will finally unite when the most legendary legume, MR. PEANUT®, is roasted during the big game on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Watch the game-day spot teaser here to see Roastmaster General Jeff Ross warm up in crunch time as MR. PEANUT® jumps out of his shell in anticipation.

"When MR. PEANUT® called and told me he wanted to be roasted, I almost dropped the phone because I thought he died two years ago. Not only is MR. PEANUT® an American legend but he's got me through some tough times personally, like when I was lonely at the bar or stuck in traffic … so honoring him the only way I know how seemed like a fun idea," said comedian Jeff Ross. "You'll have to tune in to see if MR. PEANUT® can take the jokes or if he finally cracks."

Comedy roasts and game-day snacks have one thing in common – the saltier the better. PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts are the underrated MVP of snacking, now available in even more delicious varieties like Sweet & Spicy , satisfying cravings with irresistible flavor.

"No one knows more about the art of roasting than the PLANTERS® brand, and there's no legend more worthy of being roasted than MR. PEANUT®," said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing, PLANTERS®. "We hope our fans will enjoy delicious peanuts and a good laugh on game day."

Fans are invited to post their own roast of their favorite snack legend. Join the fun at PlantersMadeToBeRoasted.com and follow MR. PEANUT® on Facebook , TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com.

ABOUT JEFF ROSS

Jeff Ross is the most prolific name in comedy roasting, a frequent of late-night television, as host and producer of shows starring the world's biggest celebrities and sports legends. He's taken the roast format overseas, regularly touring with the USO to perform for our troops overseas.

