OPEXUS Names Ryan Trudeau as State and Local Sales Director

DC-based government technology firm welcomes new Director of State and Local Sales to accelerate growth and expansion plans

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Trudeau as its new State and Local Sales Director. This strategic expansion of the company's SLED team will support the company's growth and distribution of eCASE Audit, Investigations, Employee & Labor Relations, and EEO Complaint Management solutions to state and local government customers.

OPEXUS (PRNewswire)

Trudeau has a proven track record of partnering with state agencies to drive mission-related outcomes such as communicating critical vaccine information; delivering unemployment benefits during the pandemic; and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Minnesota, Montana, Virginia, Maryland, and Oklahoma. His extensive sales experience, including leadership roles at SumoLogic and Granicus (Vista Equity Partners portfolio company), will be a valuable resource to the growing team.

"Ryan is a fantastic addition to the OPEXUS team with deep knowledge of state government and experience delivering on revenue growth and client success outcomes," and OPEXUS CEO Howard Langsam. "We are thrilled for him to join our community of passionate government insiders, where he will help lead our revenue organization to strong top and bottom-line results."

"I'm excited to be joining OPEXUS at a pivotal time in company history," said Ryan Trudeau, State and Local Sales Director at OPEXUS. "The investment in building out a dedicated SLED sales team is a fantastic demonstration of the company's commitment to empowering middle office professionals with the solutions they need to keep democracy moving across all levels of government."

In 2023, OPEXUS was recognized as a first-time member of the GovTech 100, an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology that features 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and selling to, government agencies across the United States. OPEXUS is expanding into the SLED market due to strong demand for cloud-based, built-for-government case management solutions.

For more information on OPEXUS and its growing team, explore our careers page or follow us on LinkedIn.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AINS, LLC dba OPEXUS