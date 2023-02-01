BISSELL® Unveils New CrossWave® Multi-Surface Cleaner with First-of-Its-Kind HydroSteam™ Technology

The BISSELL CrossWave® HydroSteam™ is an all-in-one floor cleaner with advanced technology that delivers A New Breed of Clean™ to tackle sticky, stuck-on messes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL®, a leader in homecare solutions, introduces the BISSELL® CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner, a floor cleaner unlike any other with 3-in-1 technology that is part vacuum, part mop, and part steam cleaner working in unison. Especially equipped to tackle the stickiest of messes, the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ cleaner renews and refreshes the entire room, with a clean you can see, feel and smell.

Rooted in a passion for pets, BISSELL is committed to creating happy, healthy homes by developing products that clean the toughest people and pet messes. The newest CrossWave® cleaner delivers on that innovative promise with proprietary HydroSteam™ Technology that harnesses the power of steam for more cleaning power for mysterious, sticky, stuck-on messes like maple syrup up to 20% better, giving users a true clean.

"At BISSELL, we strive to create innovative products that positively impact the way people clean, so they can spend more time with the people and pets in their lives making all those wonderful messes," said Meghan Johnston, Senior Brand Manager of Wash at BISSELL. "Introducing our HydroSteam™ Technology to the multi-tasking CrossWave® family with the new CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner will revolutionize how people clean their floors and how they think about what true clean means."

Additional CrossWave® HydroSteam™ cleaner features include:

LED headlights to illuminate pet hair and debris in hard to see/clean areas.

Hard floor sanitize formula that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria*.

Tangle Free Brush Roll to minimize hair wrap

Safe and effective cleaning on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and area rugs – making it perfect for use all around the home.

Two-tank technology which keeps clean water and formula separate from dirty water, pet hair, and debris.

A self-cleaning cycle, making it easy to maintain and maximize the machine's cleaning performance.

To learn more about BISSELL and the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner visit https://www.bissell.com.

*Kills 99.9% of Enterobacter aerogenes (ATCC 13408) and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538) -- will feature Pet Clean + Natural Formula if not able to use HF Sanitize

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel, and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

