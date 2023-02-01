Health Management Associates Acquires Lovell Communications and Establishes Nashville Office

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), today announced the firm's acquisition of Lovell Communications, a leading strategic communications and change management firm that exclusively serves the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1988 and based in Nashville, Tenn., award-winning Lovell Communications provides communication solutions and strategies for healthcare organizations across the country. Lovell has helped clients of all size manage crises, navigate change, maximize brand potential, and grow business. Services include creation of corporate communication programs, marketing and media strategies, transaction support, and helping clients navigate complex operational, reputational and regulatory issues.

"Lovell's strategists have an impressive track record of helping healthcare clients overcome challenges and seize opportunities," Rosen said. "They are a natural addition to our company as we open a Nashville office and continue to expand the depth and breadth of services we offer our clients and partners."

Lovell CEO Rosemary Plorin will continue to lead the firm, which will operate as Lovell Communications, an HMA Company. In addition to serving integrated health systems, hospitals and providers across the country, Lovell's clients include healthcare suppliers, consultants, associations and innovators throughout the industry.

"As the pace of transformation in healthcare continuously increases, the need for effective, strategic communications has never been greater," Plorin said. "We are honored to offer our expertise in support of HMA's clients and look forward to what we will accomplish together as we pursue a shared commitment to making healthcare more accessible, equitable and effective."

HMA's new Nashville office is co-located with the Lovell office in the Westpark Building at 3212 West End Ave.

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

About Lovell Communications

For 35 years Lovell Communications has served as strategic counsel and trusted partner to health care providers and suppliers across the country. Publicly traded companies, not-for-profit systems, early stage and mature companies draw upon the firm's vast communications expertise to support them through phases – or just moments – when it is crucial to persuade audiences or influence decision makers. Learn more about the firm at Lovell.com, or on Twitter, Facebook or the company blog.

