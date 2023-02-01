Jason Kenney Joins Bennett Jones as Senior Advisor

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Honourable Jason Kenney, PC, ECA has joined Bennett Jones as a Senior Advisor. He is the former Premier of Alberta and will be based in the firm's Calgary office. Jason served for more than 25 years in a distinguished career in Canadian federal and provincial elected office.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this iconic firm, which has both deep Alberta roots and a major national presence," says Jason. "Bennet Jones' Public Policy Group has the greatest policy depth of any Canadian law firm, and I look forward to working with several former colleagues from both senior elected and public service roles."

Jason served as Alberta's 18th Premier from 2019 to 2022. He brings tremendous leadership and vision to Bennett Jones on how to seize new opportunities in Canada's energy sector, build partnerships with Indigenous communities and attract investment. As Premier, he led the creation of Alberta's Recovery Plan, Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, Hydrogen Roadmap and the first-of-its-kind Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.

"We are delighted that Jason has joined Bennett Jones. He brings an extraordinary combination of leadership and public policy experience to the firm and our clients," says Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bennett Jones. "Jason will be a member of Bennett Jones' Public Policy Group and make this unsurpassed team even stronger."

Jason was first elected to Canada's House of Commons in 1997 as the member for Calgary Southeast and was re-elected six times. Between 2007-15, he served as Canada's Minister for Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism; Minister of Employment and Social Development; Minister of National Defence; and Chair of the Cabinet Operations Committee. Jason was a Member of Parliament for more than 19 years.

Members of Bennett Jones' Public Policy Group have been invaluable for their leadership in shaping policy in Canada and helping businesses respond. The team's strategic advice helps clients adapt and succeed in a business environment that is increasingly complex and international in scope.

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world. Serving clients since 1922, we are proud to be the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legal matters.

