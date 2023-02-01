Kia America Opens 2023 with Best-Ever January Sales

Fast-growing Kia posts sixth consecutive monthly record

Sales increased 22.3-percent over the same period last year

Four Kia SUVs and utility vehicles reached best-ever January totals

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the best retail sales in company history last year, Kia America began 2023 with a record-setting January performance of 51,983 units, up 22.3-percent year-over-year. January marked Kia's sixth consecutive monthly sales record with four of Kia's SUV and utility nameplates – Niro, Sportage, Telluride and Carnival – as well as the Forte compact sedan posting best-ever January totals. Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 128-percent over the same period last year.

"On the heels of our best-ever annual retail sales performance, Kia accelerated into the New Year with our sixth consecutive month of record-breaking sales thanks to the popularity of our capable SUVs and electrified models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "It's poised to be another exciting year for the Kia brand with increased Telluride production, the new 2024 Seltos arriving soon1 and full production of the Sportage, EV6 and Niro."

In addition to sales, January saw several significant industry awards bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

The 2023 Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in four years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category (Telluride, 2020), and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle

The Car Connection, a subsidiary of Internet Brands Automotive, designated two Kia vehicles within their Best Car To Buy 2023 awards. The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was named Best Economy Car To Buy 2023 and the 2023 Kia Telluride was named Best Family Car To Buy 2023

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV, recognizing the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production

Three Kia models took top honors in the annual 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report, including the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (Best Hybrid SUV for the Money), 2023 Kia K5 (Best Midsize Car for the Money), and 2023 Kia Rio (Best Subcompact Car for the Money)



MONTH OF JANUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 1,110 N/A 1,110 N/A Rio 2,184 1,633 2,184 1,633 Forte 8,190 5,748 8,190 5,748 K5 3,368 5,794 3,368 5,794 Stinger 466 991 466 991 Soul 4,844 3,890 4,844 3,890 Niro 3,713 2,254 3,713 2,254 Seltos 3,994 2,191 3,994 2,191 Sportage 8,602 5,993 8,602 5,993 Sorento 6,268 6,145 6,268 6,145 Telluride 7,582 6,790 7,582 6,790 Carnival 1,662 1,059 1,662 1,059 Total 51,983 42,488 51,983 42,488

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected in dealerships in the first half of 2023.

