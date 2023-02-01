Santaleza Tequila Enters the US Luxury Spirit Market

Santaleza means 'a place of sanctuary' and is rooted in family, authenticity and tradition

JALISCO, Mexico, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santaleza Tequila, the tequila that has done it all, has released its first two expressions. The tequila is made from 100 percent all-natural, fully matured Blue Weber agave artisanally produced without additives or diffusers. Santaleza Tequila will be sold in the United States, with the initial release available in New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington and California with a suggested retail price of $59.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Santaleza Tequila Logo (PRNewswire)

Santaleza Tequila Enters the US Luxury Market; Santaleza means 'a place of sanctuary'

"We are proud to partner with one of the oldest tequila families in Mexico, the Lopez-Villareal family, of San Matias fame, which pours their heart and soul into every bottle they create," said Chuck Kane', Chopin Imports COO. "The meaning of Santaleza, a place of sanctuary, was a vital consideration in partnering with such a storied family steeped in centuries of knowledge, and we could not be happier to be on this journey together," remarked Kane'.

The ancestral distillation process blends a 135-year-old tahona passed down in the family with an innovative mechanical donkey named Pepe, the masonry roasted agave is crushed by the tahona and then moved to local Roble wood vats filled with mountain spring water straight from the distillery's grounds and left to ferment in an all-natural open-air process. The spirit is twice distilled in copper stills and left to rest until the flavor reaches perfection. The rested spirit is then hand bottled or added to ex-bourbon barrels, which will mature for a minimum of four months.

"The tagline, 'we made the tequila that has done it all,' speaks to the history of our family and the attention taken to make the best tequila possible – from soil to sip – to create an exceptional tequila that appeals to everyone," said Juan Pablo Lopez-Villareal, owner of the Bonanza distillery where Santaleza Tequila is made. "We are pleased to see the tequila trend getting back to its roots, and drinkers are not only receptive but embracing the traditional and original style of tequila as a go-to favorite for all occasions," added Juan Pablo.

The entire process, from harvest to bottling, is done in the Jalisco Highlands, which serves as the perfect base for all the tequila expressions. The Highlands is known for its optimal climate conditions and rich, red soil, full of minerals that provide ample nutrients to the agave.

Santaleza Blanco

40% ABV, 750ml

Appearance: Crystal clear, exhibiting an even coating when swirled in the glass. You will see quick-forming, evenly distributed legs falling fast along the side of your glass.

Aroma: On the nose, you are greeted with jasmine and a hint of lime. Dried fruits and nuts lead to a hint of orange blossoms.

Palate: The palate offers a pleasant, well-balanced viscosity that coats your mouth evenly with honey's soft and welcoming sweetness. This is followed by tangerine, freshly cracked pink peppercorns, a distinct soft minerality, and finishing with the ripe agave that started the process. A clean, pure spirit with an exceptional finish calls you back for more.

The exceptional Blanco is taken further by aging it for a minimum of four months in ex-American Oak barrels to create the Santaleza Reposado expression.

Santaleza Reposado

40% ABV, 750ml

Appearance: Light straw

Aroma: Prominent agave up front followed by the aroma of the oak and vanilla influenced by the ex-bourbon barrels which is chased by baking spices and citrus

Palate: The legs on the glass get your palate ready for the buttery softness that will coat your mouth, followed by complex layers of agave, vanilla, terroir and leather. A long-lasting, smooth, creamy finish of sweet agave, baking spices and white pepper that calls you back for more.

Additional aged expressions are scheduled to launch in 2023, just in time for National Tequila Day (Anejo/July) and Mexican Independence Day (Extra Anejo/September). The brand plans to expand its portfolio to include unique agave Destilados from all over Mexico, of all ages and species of maguey.

About Santaleza Tequila

Santaleza Tequila is a collaboration between Chopin Imports and the Lopez-Villareal family. The San Matias, while the endeavor marks Chopin Imports' first venture in the tequila sector family name, is known as one of the most established in the tequila industry. Meaning 'a place of sanctuary,' Santaleza Tequila is an authentic, 100% all-natural, additive-free luxury tequila crafted with fully mature Blue Weber agave, produced in the Jalisco Highlands using ancestral methods of stone oven cooking, tahona milling, open-air wood tank fermentation, copper distillation, and hand bottled. The portfolio currently includes Blanco and Reposado, with mature expressions set to follow. For more information, visit www.SantalezaTequila.com.

About Chopin Imports Ltd.

Chopin Imports Limited (CIL) was established to market one of the world's top vodkas, Chopin Vodka, and other expressions created by the Dorda family. CIL has since used its successful sales and marketing insights to expand its super-premium agency brand portfolio.

No Jacket Required, Dirty Tequila Martini with Santaleza Blanco (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chopin Imports