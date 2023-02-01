SDI Presence Welcomes Cloud Sales Veteran Don Clifton as National Account Manager

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence, LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces the addition of Sacramento-based State, Local, and Education (SLED) expert and industry veteran Don Clifton to its accomplished sales team.

"Clifton joins us on the heels of a record-breaking sales year for SDI, and we're optimistic that he'll bring more success our way in 2023," stated Chief Markets Officer Dawn Pfeiffer.

Clifton comes to SDI following more than seven years at multinational IT services and consulting company DXC Technologies, where he focused primarily on cloud solutions and digital transformation and served as point of contact for five western states as the firm's Territory Director – SLED West. During his tenure at DXC, Clifton built strong, collaborative relationships with major tech partners, including Salesforce, Workday, AWS, ServiceNow, VMWare, IBM, Microsoft, and Google Cloud.

Before joining DXC in 2014, Clifton worked as a Sales Specialist for the former Global Technology Resources, Inc. (GTRI), which was subsequently rebranded Zivaro. In this capacity, he sold both data center and cloud solutions, including public, private, and managed hybrid cloud platforms to clients with more than 2,500 users.

Clifton has also worked for several other technology firms, including Dimension Data and Entisys Solutions, in the roles of Data Center Sales Specialist and SLED Data Center Consultant, respectively. He is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, and holds certifications in the Miller Heiman LAMP methodology and Solution Selling.

"I'm particularly passionate about solving customers' biggest IT challenges and helping them transition securely to modernized infrastructure solutions," said Clifton. "This is something SDI is well known for, so joining the team made perfect sense."

Clifton will be focusing on cloud sales and can be reached at dclifton@sdipresence.com.

About SDI Presence, LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid multicloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI has a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm that currently manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds and has more than 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

