SendOwl brings fast and easy digital product commerce to 30M+ more creators with Linktree integration

To accelerate the $2B+ of digital goods already delivered via SendOwl platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SendOwl, a technology company that empowers individual creators and businesses to sell any digital product anywhere online, yesterday announced an integration with Linktree, the link-in-bio creator and category leader. Linktree's 30M+ users will have immediate access to the SendOwl Link App, allowing them to sell digital products and services directly from their Linktrees.

(PRNewswire)

SendOwl has been rapidly growing its user base, increasing monthly users by an average of 25%+ over the last 6 months alone. The platform recently crossed the threshold of $2B in total processed transactions and participated in the launch of Stripe's App Marketplace. SendOwl's customers include the likes of Universal Music Group and Bungie Inc., in addition to thousands of independent merchants who rely on SendOwl to deliver order downloads when they sell their e-books, courses, templates, merchandise, and more.

"Our singular mission is to build the world's best technology for users to share their knowledge and passion with the world. We help people get paid for doing what they love," said SendOwl CEO Matt Plotke. "Lots of creators have libraries of amazing content, but don't know how or what to do with it other than post on social media. SendOwl's Link App makes it easy to sell digital products in conjunction with Linktree, a key destination for creators' online presence."

Creators today manage a long and ever-growing list of profiles across internet platforms. The Linktree integration is just the beginning of several new and exciting similar expansions scheduled for this year at SendOwl.

About SendOwl

SendOwl empowers individual creators and businesses to sell and distribute digital products anywhere online. With a scalable and reliable suite of solutions, users can go from zero to selling in under 5 minutes and go from 1 to 10M+ orders without worry. SendOwl provides all the tools needed to sell, deliver, and manage virtually any digital product post-purchase anywhere on the internet. Supported mediums include (but are not limited to) memberships, digital products, and services.

About Linktree

Linktree empowers anyone to share their digital universe in one simple and easy-to share link. With over 30 million Linktrees around the world, creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes use the leading link-in-bio platform to share everything with their audience.

CONTACT: press@sendowl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SendOwl