AARC-360 ACHIEVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION BODY STATUS

As of January 2023, AARC-360 is now an IAS accredited ISO 27001 Certification Body.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets standards for best security practices around the world. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized certification in the family of standards that can testify that a company has a rigorous, highly effective information security system.

Neelov Kar, AARC-360's ISO and Privacy Practice Leader, spearheaded our rigorous accreditation process. Along with other AARC-360 personnel, he developed the policies required as per ISO/IEC 17021 & ISO/IEC 27006 standards, implemented the required processes, trained our personnel, and coordinated the witness audit and office assessment. He will continue to lead the ISO practice and serve our clients. AARC-360 is beyond excited to have him on the team.

Neil Gonsalves, AARC-360's Founder & CEO said, "With the addition of ISO 27001 to our already existing portfolio of internationally recognized accreditations, such as, SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HITRUST, AARC-360 continues to demonstrate our commitment towards strengthening our clients' information security posture. This accreditation will not only help us better serve our clients who have multiple compliance initiatives, but will make the process more effective and cost efficient for them."

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

For more information about AARC-360 and our ISO 27001 service offering please click here.

