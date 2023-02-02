CASETiFY launches epic accessory collection for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series featuring an all-new Clear Case

LOS ANGELES and HONG KONG, Feb. 1 , 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities has today unveiled one of the most protective accessory series for Samsung devices in the market, and made it available for the tech giant's newly announced Galaxy S23 Series. Amongst the novelties, the launch includes Impact and Ultra Impact Case options available from February 1 as well as the first Clear Case option from CASETiFY for Samsung users available from March, together with a new Galaxy Buds cases. Products will be made available online and those near CASETiFY Studio locations can also buy them directly at the store.

Available from February 1, the most protective product in the CASETiFY line-up for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is the Ultra Impact Case. Available for S23 & S23+ devices and retailing between USD$72-$78 depending on the model, It has been tested to withstand more than 130 drops of up to 11.5ft and has 5x the normal Military Grade Standard. This is possible thanks to CASETiFY applying layers of a new proprietary and patent-pending material called EcoShock™ within the phone case lining and its four corners. At a molecular level, the plant-based EcoShock™ is able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while its twister pattern dissipates it across the surface of the case. The case is also fully customizable with names, patterns and design options.

CASETiFY Impact Case for S23 Series with EcoShock™

The Impact Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is enabled with layers of EcoShock™ on its inner sides and provides superb protection, having been tested 104 times on drops of 8.2ft. It comes with 4x the Military Grade Standard. The product will be available for S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra devices and retail between USD$62-$72 depending on the model. Both Impact and Ultra Impact cases will include anti-slip grip and a 1.66mm raised bezel for enhanced screen protection.

CASETiFY Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

6.6ft drop protection and designed to prevent discoloring

As a novelty in CASETiFY's product offering for Samsung users, the brand is making available from March this year a Clear Case for those who want to preserve the original look and feel of the S23 Series. Tested to withstand drops of up to 6.6ft and having 1x the Military Grade Standard, the Clear Case's most striking feature is its material. It comes equipped with proprietary UV Defender technology. Tested against UV light and staining liquids such as mustard, red wine & coffee, it is also optimized to prevent yellowing and provide long lasting clarity.

The CASETiFY Clear Case for Galaxy S23 Series enables a fully clear experience for much longer. Device owners can order and customize with discreet names or patterns their own Clear Case at www.CASETiFY.com , available for purchase in March.

Personality & Environmental Protection, Combined

The CASETiFY family of cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series will not only be one the most protective option for new device users, it will also come in several colors. Matte Black, Clear/Black, Haze Purple, and Midnight Green. Apart from ready-to-order models on Amazon , purchases from casetify.com will have a good part of the 2,000+ design catalog from CASETiFY available for purchase. Customers can also choose to customize their Impact, Ultra Impact, and Clear Case with a name, special message, or specific pattern. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series cases from CASETiFY are expected to receive new CoLab designs from top franchises such as Harry Potter, Mickey & Friends, and more.

In addition to the 40% plant-based material used in the EcoShock™ proprietary material, the entire case is made sustainably with the company's " Re/CASETiFY " upcycling program, which was nominated in 2022 by FastCompany to receive the World Changing Ideas Award. By recycling unwanted and used cases that customers can send to the brand in exchange for store credits, Re/CASETiFY is giving new life to old materials, making the CASETiFY line of Samsung cases one of the most eco-friendly products in the market. It's worth noting that today, CASETiFY has already diverted over 160,000 phone cases from landfills thanks to the program, that's roughly the length of over 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

CASETiFY Screen Protectors for S23 Series

Pairing with the phone cases, consumers have an option to also purchase an S23 Series Screen Protector from CASETiFY. Made of 9H tempered glass, the most protective of its kind, it is also Scratch-Resistant, Ultra-thin, Anti-shatter and has a DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating preventing germs. Its anti-fingerprint coating also allows for 100% touch sensitivity. The CASETiFY screen protector for S23 Series will retail at USD$35 on CASETiFY.com

Galaxy Watch Bands & Impact Case for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds Pro, Buds Live

To complete the range of accessories for Samsung products, CASETiFY has also launched Watch Bands compatible with all models of existing Galaxy Watch products as well as a new Impact Case for the entire Galaxy Buds family made of 50% recycled materials. It has been tested to withstand 1.5m Drop protection and has 1x Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G). Its precision design for a secure fit allows for Wireless Charging. It will be available for purchase in March with multiple prints & customizations.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 23 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

