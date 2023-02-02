Jones Logistics Acquires Nationwide Express

National transportation and logistics provider increases national presence, purchasing power and expands service line offerings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. and SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Logistics ("JoLo"), a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces today the acquisition of Nationwide Express ("Nationwide").

Jones Logistics is eager to bring the benefits of our combined team, network, and capabilities to our customer base.

Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

JoLo is a portfolio company of Jones Capital . Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, JoLo delivers freight brokerage, managed transportation, and dedicated services to clients across the United States. Through this acquisition, JoLo expands not only its geographic footprint, but also its service line offerings and capabilities, which will now include warehousing and enhanced intermodal and managed transportation solutions. Further, JoLo can now offer Nationwide's customers access to its broad and deep carrier base and its nationwide dedicated offerings.

"Nationwide Express is a highly reputable organization rooted in the same fundamentals of professionalism, quality, and customer satisfaction as Jones Logistics. We share very similar core values and feel that we have complimentary cultures, which was so important to us when looking at this opportunity" says Brian Haynes, CEO of Jones Logistics. "We are excited to welcome the Nationwide Express team to the Jones Logistics family, and we are eager to bring the benefits of our combined team, network, and capabilities to our customer base."

With the acquisition of Nationwide, JoLo's headcount now tops more than 700 team members, with a fleet of over 500 trucks. The combination of the business further enhances JoLo's national presence, flexibility in operations and facilities, and breadth of service and logistics solutions.

"We congratulate Jones Logistics in this latest chapter of their growth and welcome Nationwide Express to the Jones Capital family," says Tom Caughlin, President of Jones Capital. "The Nationwide Express team and ownership group have built a tremendous business over the years, and we look forward to building upon their historic success for the benefit of their customers, employees, and respective communities."

For over 23 years, Jones Logistics has been focused on delivering freight brokerage, managed transportation and dedicated services to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the company has over 700 employees across 25 states. The expertise of Jones Logistics has evolved beyond general transportation to include more specialized services such as brokerage capabilities, flatbed, heavy haul, transportation of forestry by-products, and the dedicated services division. Regardless of industry, the team at Jones Logistics locates the right resources for any transportation or logistics requirement.

About Jones Capital

Jones Capital (Jones) began as a family business with a simple mission: to help communities, provide jobs and enhance lives. Today, with locations in Houston, TX and Hattiesburg, MS, Jones carries on that mission by being a growth-oriented, value-added capital partner to businesses and management teams that share our common values and vision for long-term, sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders – customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. Jones.com

