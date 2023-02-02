McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona

The dynamic duo brings crime prevention and public awareness to the starting line

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR'S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products.

"As America's Innovation Agency, the USPTO is working to change the narrative around purchasing counterfeit products and informing consumers about the dangers and consequences of purchasing counterfeit goods," said Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. "The USPTO is excited to team up with Joey Gase and McGruff to take a bite out of this 21st century crime that puts the health and safety of millions at risk, jeopardizes American businesses and the millions of workers they employ, and threatens American competitiveness worldwide."

Gase's race car spotlights the Go For Real™ campaign which educates teens and tweens on the inherent dangers of purchasing counterfeit products. The campaign is sponsored by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As part of this effort, NCPC, McGruff, and Gase will host a variety of events in Daytona in the week leading up to the race.

"With the iconic crime dog by his side, Joey will reach millions of households in America and make one message clear: You're smart. Buy smart," said Paul DelPonte, executive director at NCPC. "After all, he knows first-hand the important role real car parts have on safety."

Gase and McGruff will visit two schools in the Daytona area to educate kids on the campaign. Additionally, those in the area can register to attend the Very Important Pup (VIP) Meet and Greet on February 16. During the VIP event, kids will become certified Dupe Detectives™ and receive Go For Real swag signed by Gase. Registration for the event will remain open through February 14.

"I am extremely excited to team up with the National Crime Prevention Council and McGruff to help Take A Bite Out of Crime," said Gase. "Our fans loved it when we teamed up together last August in Daytona, and I am excited to take the partnership to the next level with our BIGGEST race of the year!"

Sign up to receive updates for the week here and be entered into a raffle to receive signed swag from McGruff and Gase. You can also watch the crime fighters live on FOX Sports 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To learn more visit ncpc.org.

