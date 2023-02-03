FUTURE ELECTRONICS HEAD STEPS DOWN, FORMAL LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

Miller to focus on health and address allegations raised in CBC program

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Future Electronics today announced that - despite not being involved in the operations for a number of years - Chairman, President and CEO Robert G. Miller will permanently step down to focus on his very serious health issues and devote his attention to the protection of his reputation.

Mr. Miller adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him, and confirms they are false and wholly unsubstantiated and that they arose as a result of a bitter divorce. They are now being repeated for financial gain. A police investigation was conducted into these allegations and the authorities determined that they were unfounded.

Effective immediately, Omar Baig assumes the role of President and CEO.

