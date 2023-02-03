Newsweek names Johnson Controls as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023

Johnson Controls believes empowering employees to bring their authentic selves to work each day adds value, fosters creativity and inspires change across the organization.

Johnson Controls' Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sponsors nine Business Resource Groups (BRGs) focused on personal/professional development and business impact.

Newsweek recognition underscores Johnson Controls progress in its diversity and inclusion initiatives; growing BRGs more than 300% since 2020.

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek. The magazine's annual list is based on interviews with HR professionals, the review of publicly available data, and an anonymous online survey. Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, gathered more than 350,000 completed company reviews to determine the results of the 2023 list.

"Johnson Controls has long understood the importance of diversity and inclusion in our workplace - it is the through-line to everything we embody as a company," said Marlon Sullivan, chief human resources officer, Johnson Controls. "At the center of this honor are the 100,000 employees Johnson Controls who make it their mission to take an active role in creating a culture that values uniqueness, celebrates creativity and drives innovation."

Since 2020, Johnson Controls has launched diversity initiatives such as:

Including sustainability and diversity goals in senior leaders' performance assessments, which are linked to executive compensation to drive accountability,

Hosting the Perspectives Listening Series, where thousands of employees engage in honest, courageous, and authentic conversations,

Increasing diverse supplier spend at a rate exceeding revenue growth, through a focus on doing business with minority and women-owned businesses in urban markets and in specific procurement categories.

Johnson Controls' Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sponsors nine Business Resource Groups focused on personal/professional development and business impact. In 2020, the company re-launched the Business Resource Group structure with active engagement from the executive team, achieving membership growth of more than 300% in fiscal year 2021 across 39 chapters around the globe. These groups include:

APBRG: Strengthening the Johnson Controls diversity profile in the community and spreading its image as an employer of choice.

Global Sustainability Network: engaging employees to serve as catalysts for advancing sustainable business practices across Johnson Controls.

JC4e: Recognizing and supporting our LGBT employees, their families and their allies.

ONYX: Striving to improve the competitiveness of Johnson Controls as the employer of choice for Black professionals.

SYNERGY: Creating connections and promoting the development of our future leaders.

UNIDOS: Providing a channel to share ideas, raise awareness, and build talent.

Unlimited: Supporting people impacted by disabilities.

VET: Making Johnson Controls the veteran's employer of choice, leveraging this tested, diverse talent pool to exceed business expectations.

Women's Global Network: Harnessing the power, influence and intelligence of Johnson Controls women employees to establish community

Additionally, Johnson Controls EEO-1 data was included in its 2022 Sustainability report and provides information on the ethnicity and gender of employees across job groups. The Sustainability report provides detailed information on Johnson Controls' diversity and inclusion mission and vision and its commitment to equity and allyship, in addition to reporting its commitment and achievements in protecting the environment and tackling climate change. It also provides examples of employee-led global initiatives aimed at involving and empowering teams as well as supporting corporate social responsibility goals and initiatives.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' leadership in diversity, visit Diversity and Inclusion on johnsoncontrols.com.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Gates Danielle Canzanella Direct: +1 414.524.5785 Direct: +1 203-499-8297 Email: michael.j.gates@jci.com Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

