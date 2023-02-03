STEVEN W. QUATTLEBAUM SWORN IN AS NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN BOARD OF TRIAL ADVOCATES

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven W. Quattlebaum was installed as National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates at the organization's annual National Board Meeting, in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 28. Mr. Quattlebaum was sworn in by the Hon. Laura A. Tighe, 1st Judicial District of Colorado, who also serves on the ABOTA National Board.

Mr. Quattlebaum was admitted into the association in 1995 and has served in a number of leadership positions throughout the years. He is a founding member of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC in Little Rock, Arkansas, practicing in the areas of products liability, toxic tort, and business litigation, and has served as lead counsel in more than 100 trials. His practice includes the representation of many Fortune 100 businesses, as well as individuals in a wide variety of cases. He is a graduate of Western Colorado University and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

In introducing Mr. Quattlebaum to the National Board, judges, and guests, Gordon S. Rather, Jr., who served as ABOTA National President in 1996, described the new president as someone who has made tremendous strides in advancing the legal profession and will be an exceptional leader in his role as National President.

"We all know that there is no victory, no advantage, no fee, and no favor which is worth even the slightest blemish on your reputation for honesty and integrity," Mr. Rather said. "Steve understands that no matter how successful you are, no matter how many trials you win, your professional life will not be fulfilled if you do not devote some measure of your energy and time to improving the legal profession."

Mr. Quattlebaum has served on several committees and chaired or co-chaired programs that have had a broad impact. In 2020, he served as the chair of the ABOTA COVID-19 Task Force at a time when there was uncertainty, courthouse closures, and safety concerns for jurors. The Task Force produced and published a white paper that served as a national, comprehensive guide for conducting civil jury trials during the pandemic. "Guidance for Conducting Civil Jury Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic" is a legal resource that addresses the process of conducting trials safely and the many issues faced by the courts, the legal community, jurors, and the public.

Mr. Quattlebaum's focus on helping young lawyers develop their courtroom skills is at the forefront of his involvement in the ABOTA National Trial College, which has been held at Princeton University, Harvard Law School, and Yale Law School. Mr. Quattlebaum started as a faculty member and later served multiple times as co-chair of the National Trial College. Mr. Quattlebaum said, "Improving the skills of young trial lawyers is rewarding in all respects as they are the future of our civil justice system." He also noted the need for promoting civility and professional conduct in trial practice.

"In the Founders' eyes, the right to a jury trial was equal in importance to the right to vote," said Mr. Quattlebaum. "The civil jury trial, as an institution, is important to our democracy. It is imperative that the citizenry, consumer groups, and businesses recognize and understand the vital role of the jury system within our society." He added that preserving the right to trial by jury in civil cases, as guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment, is the primary mission of ABOTA.

Mr. Quattlebaum served two terms as National Secretary for ABOTA and has achieved the level of Ratifier of the ABOTA Foundation. The ABOTA Foundation serves as the educational arm of the association. Mr. Quattlebaum is a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, American College of Trial Lawyers, Litigation Counsel of America, and the Arkansas Bar Association.

ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of 7,300 highly experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury, and it is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

