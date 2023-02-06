ACG appoints Rafael Costa as Vice President Sales for the Americas Region

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated manufacturing solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rafael Costa as Vice President for the Americas region.

In his new role, Rafael Costa will be responsible for leading sales and business development in North and South America for Capsules and Vantage Nutrition. He will head up the region's commercial and customer service teams, helping to deliver on the company's continued growth, commitment to collaboration and speed to market.

With almost 30 years' experience working across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors within the Americas region, Rafael Costa has led numerous companies in different markets in both North and South America, including business Integrations. Rafael's experience includes working with leading companies such as Lonza, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Pfizer and Warner Lambert.

Selwyn Noronha, CEO of ACG Capsules, said: "We are delighted that Rafael has decided to join ACG. He is well known for driving high impact activities and building strategic relationships - consistently boosting revenues and profitability across both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors."

"This is such an exciting time to be joining ACG, particularly off-the-back of the recent acquisition in North America, and the resulting growth of the business."

Rafael Costa added: "I have a passion for all things commercial and working with my respective teams to help drive consistent and quality growth. Right from the start of my career, I recognised that this is where my strength lay, as well as helping to manage business transformation and building effective teams and strategies to deliver profitable growth.

"I have watched ACG over recent years and have seen the company go from strength-to-strength. We are already building new and effective teams to expand ACG's portfolio and customer base. Exciting times lie ahead for so many of us – those at ACG as well as for our existing and future clients and partners."

About ACG

In accordance with its commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has been delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for sixty years, across six continents and in a hundred countries.

Collaboration is at the core of ACG's ethos. ACG is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from capsules to films & foils, to engineering equipment and inspection systems – all that meet international regulatory requirements. For ACG, it's always about finding innovative solutions to the world's greatest health challenges, together.

