LEADING BOUTIQUE ENTERTAINMENT FIRM DANIEL HOFF AGENCY EXPANDS INTO THE HOLLYWOOD OF THE SOUTH WITH OPENING OF ATLANTA OFFICE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Daniel Hoff Agency celebrates 30 years as one of Hollywood's premier boutique agencies, representing clients across film, television, and commercials, as well as some of Broadway's biggest stars, the agency announced today it is continuing its growth with a new office in Atlanta joining its established presence in Los Angeles and New York.

As the agency expands its footprint to capitalize on the burgeoning hotbed of production in the South, Daniel Hoff's local agents will bring the personal touch that has defined the agency's growth over the decades and is the firm's hallmark.

"Ten years ago, we seized the opportunity to open a Manhattan office with Dave Secor leading the charge, and last year, we expanded that New York presence as we brought on power Broadway and musical theater agents Dustin Flores and Marc Anthony Ferre. Now, with the explosive industry investment and growth in the South, planting our roots in Atlanta was an obvious next step for our clients and the agency," said Daniel Hoff, founder of the Daniel Hoff Agency. "Our track record speaks for itself and we can't wait to work closely with the extraordinary and diverse artists who live and work in this vibrant city."

Added senior Atlanta-based agents Marta Parrillo and Renee Banks, "We're thrilled with the opportunity to expand our reach and have boots on the ground in this amazing community. We look forward to forging local, face-to-face relationships with clients, artists, and content creators."

For three decades, the Daniel Hoff Agency has been one of the most respected boutique firms in the industry, with over 20 agents across their three offices, and including a robust commercial team headed up by Garrett Hershey, who was recently promoted into that role. The agency is known for matching its clients with the world's biggest brands and companies, including Gucci, Dior, Sephora, State Farm, Target, Toyota, Porsche, Mercedes, Apple, Nike, Mercedes, Verizon, T Mobile, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Doritos, Budweiser, Visa, and Mastercard. to name a few. In film and television, their clients work with content creators including HBO Max, CBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Marvel, BET, Nickelodeon, Peacock, Showtime, Paramount+, CW, NBC, Netflix, Disney+, Apple, and ITV, among others.

Through its New York office, the agency has secured key roles for clients in such shows as "Kinky Boots," "Friends," "Moulin Rouge!," "The Notebook," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Aladdin," "Les Misérables," "Tina," "Chicago," "The Kite Runner," "&Juliet," "MJ," "The Music Man," "Caroline, or Change," "Paradise Square," and "A Strange Loop," among others, garnering them multiple Tony Award nominations and a win for Best Featured Actress.

