Bloomberg Enhances ETF Trade Efficiency on RFQe Through List Trading

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of ETF list trading via its ETF Request for Quote service (RFQe), expanding existing functionality that enables clients to trade multiple securities with a single click. The new offering is fully integrated with Bloomberg's equities execution management system (EMSX), providing seamless integration into existing client workflows with Bloomberg's broader infrastructure and suite of trading solutions.

RFQe provides clients with superior pricing and liquidity across multi-asset ETFs with more than 100 liquidity providers. Utilizing Bloomberg's industry leading price transparency tools, clients can compare quotes from multiple sources to ensure they are trading at the best available price. Clients are also able to minimize information leakage by opting for a two-way quote.

"Innovative solutions like list trading via RFQe help us optimize trading as we continue to grow and evolve our business," said Maria Barreira, Global Head of Execution at Indosuez Wealth Management. "The new RFQe list functionality is now part of our regular workflow as it enables us to trade many instruments at once. It increases the speed and efficiency of our execution and improves client experience. This is especially important during periods of increased market volatility, such as those we've experienced recently. At Indosuez Wealth Management, we are proud to be one of the first banks in Europe to use this new functionality."

"The ability to trade multiple ETFs in one ticket and in a single click minimizes the time to trade, reduces system latency, and improves trading efficiency across the trading desk," said Michael Miles, Manager, TD Ameritrade Block Desk. "Optimizing workflows by the introduction of tools like list trading supports our focus on remaining competitive in a dynamic market."

"Enhancing the RFQe workflow to include list trading via BOLT brings greater efficiency to ETF trading on Bloomberg," said Paul Kaplan, Global Head of Equities, Credit, and Price Transparency at Bloomberg. "We provide clients with access to deep liquidity and a holistic ETF solution that is fully integrated with other Bloomberg solutions across news, data, pre- and post-trade data analysis, and communication tools. We're focused on continuing to deliver solutions that enrich workflows and the overall trading experience."

RFQe is part of Bloomberg's comprehensive ETF suite of products that support the entire ETF lifecycle. Powerful portfolio analytics enable clients to analyze positions, historical performance, and risk. Real-time data feeds and evaluated pricing on Bloomberg help track intraday ETF pricing across the liquidity spectrum.

In addition, RFQe was recently named Best ETF Platform 2022 at both the etfExpress US and European awards.

RFQe is global and operated by Bloomberg affiliates across Europe, the US and APAC.

