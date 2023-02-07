Founder of the Regenerative SportsCare Institute Announces the Launch of New Book, Heal Your Disc, End Your Pain

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Lutz, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Regenerative SportsCare Institute (RSI), is pleased to announce the launch of the new book Heal Your Disc, End Your Pain: How Regenerative Medicine Can Save Your Spine.

Dr. Lutz shares his method for safely treating patients with chronic low back pain without drugs or surgery.

Dr. Lutz began his medical career determined to find better solutions for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease. His pursuit led him to the discovery of a simple root cause regenerative medicine treatment that can provide life-changing relief for many patients.

Now, in Heal Your Disc, End Your Pain, Dr. Lutz shares his method for safely treating patients with chronic low back pain without drugs or surgery. He also explains why many methods for managing back pain fail because they do not address the root causes, and shows how a simple one-time remedy can give patients long-term results.

"Chronic lower back pain is usually nothing more than an unhealed wound in your disc, which can be treated simply and effectively with your own cells," Dr. Lutz said. "I wrote Heal Your Disc, End Your Pain to share this knowledge, because I believe it will help many people finally find an answer to their chronic lower back pain."

Heal Your Disc, End Your Pain released on February 7th and is available on Amazon and at other major retailers.

