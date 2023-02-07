KICKSTAND COCKTAILS AND HENSLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY ENTER DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TO BRING THE HEAT TO ARIZONA

The only canned spirit dedicated to spice will be taking over Phoenix and beyond with activations and events featuring football superstar JJ Watt and more to celebrate the big game

LIVINGSTON, N.J. and PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KickStand Cocktails announced a multi-year distribution partnership with Hensley Beverage Company, a premier beverage wholesaler of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Arizona. KickStand, the vodka-based canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice is available in four crushable flavors: Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Smashed Raspberry Serrano, Charred Pineapple Poblano and Torched Peach Chipotle, with four-pack and variety pack options.

The partnership comes just in time to celebrate the big game with Phoenix locals and visiting fans alike with activations and events at marquee locations, including an epic celebration featuring Arizona football star and KickStand founding partner, JJ Watt.

"It is thrilling to partner with Hensley Beverage Company, a leading distributor for multiple generations across Arizona," said Darren Rovell, Founder and CEO, KickStand Cocktails. "We are excited to work together to bring our one-of-a-kind canned cocktails to Arizona, where bold flavors and spices are infused in the culinary scene. We couldn't think of a better time than now to kickoff the partnership, especially as we will not only be debuting KickStand to Arizona, but to the world."

"We are very excited to partner with Darren, JJ and the rest of the team to bring KickStand to Arizona," said Nate Dworkin, Vice President of Brand Management, Hensley Beverage Company. "KickStand is disrupting the ready-to-drink space with their refreshing flavors and unique combinations and we are confident that Arizonans are going to love them."

KickStand Cocktails will be available across the state in the coming days and during key programming events, including:

"In the crowded beverage market, KickStand Cocktails stands out amongst the rest," said JJ Watt. "I prefer a clean, crisp cocktail with a bit of a kick. When I first tried KickStand, it delivered exactly that, so I knew I had to get involved. It may be early days, but the world is catching on quickly and I'm excited for the people of Arizona to finally have the opportunity to taste it. Soon enough, you won't be reaching for anything else, KickStand will be the only cocktail you need in your hand."

In addition to Arizona, KickStand Cocktails is available in Ohio, Pennsylvania (including direct-to-consumer) and Tennessee. For more information and where to find KickStand, please visit www.kickstandcocktails.com or join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails or Twitter @drinkkickstand.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

KickStand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice. Made with vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors, KickStand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar, 3g carbs and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Twitter @drinkkickstand and Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

ABOUT HENSLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY

Hensley is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low. For more information, visit www.hensley.com.

