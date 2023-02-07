Memora Health and Virtua Health Partner to Transform Care Experience for Patients and Care Teams of South Jersey's Largest Health System

Memora's intelligent platform for complex care management will first be implemented into programs for colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy, and congestive heart failure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Virtua Health, the largest health system in South Jersey, to streamline care delivery and improve the patient experience. The partnership will leverage Memora's clinical intelligence platform across specialties to automate clinicians' routine care tasks and streamline care management operations with the goal of removing unnecessary barriers and making it easier for patients to connect with their care teams.

"We're proud to partner with Virtua Health to further the system's mission to streamline the care journey for both providers and patients," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "Our platform is designed to simplify complex care delivery in order to allow care teams to engage existing patients and support more patients, both inside and outside of hospital walls."

Memora's platform simplifies complex care delivery for patients and their providers by automating care journeys. The platform provides 24/7, two-way communications with patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members. Seamless integration with Epic's EHR allows Memora's automated platform to capture and log vital patient data from every interaction, keeping providers up to date and enabling coordination and collaboration among care team members. This partnership will enable clinicians and providers at Virtua Health to automate tasks that they would normally complete manually so they can prioritize the most critical patient needs.

"At Virtua Health, we continually strive to create patient experiences that are easy to navigate, informative, and built on trust. Memora has the tools to help us ensure a first-class experience by answering patients' questions and guiding them each step of the way ," said Tarun Kapoor, MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief digital transformation officer at Virtua Health.

"In-turn, Memora empowers our clinical and support teams by resolving straightforward patient concerns and elevating those that require a human touch. Everyone benefits," added Jennifer Khelil, DO, MBA, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Virtua Health.

The enterprise-wide implementation will begin with care programs for colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy, and congestive heart failure, with expansion to additional programs by the end of the year. Virtua Health's service portfolio includes five hospitals, 25 primary care practices, seven urgent care locations, and 350 facilities/campuses in all.

About Memora Health

Memora Health is the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About Virtua

Virtua Health is an academic health system committed to helping the people of South Jersey be well, get well, and stay well by providing the complete spectrum of advanced, accessible, and trusted health care services. Virtua's 14,000 colleagues provide tertiary care, including renowned cardiology and transplant programs, complemented by a community-based care portfolio. In addition to five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, 32 ambulatory surgery centers, and more than 350 other locations, Virtua brings health services directly into communities through Hospital at Home, physical therapy and rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program. Virtua has 2,850 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is academically affiliated with Rowan University, leading research, innovation, and immersive education at the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University. Virtua is also affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer and neuroscience, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics. As a not-for-profit, Virtua is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, most notably the "Eat Well" food access initiative, which includes the unparalleled Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store. A Magnet-recognized health system ranked by U.S. News and World Report, Virtua has received many awards for quality, safety, and its outstanding work environment. For more information, visit Virtua.org . To help Virtua make a difference, visit GiveToVirtua.org .

