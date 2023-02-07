Omni Bridgeway continues US expansion with new operations in Miami and Chicago

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is delighted to announce the expansion of its operations into Chicago and Miami with the additions of investment managers and office heads, Maryanne Woo in Chicago and Lauren Alexander in Miami. We also welcome Enrique Molina, who joins Omni Bridgeway as an Investment Manager in Miami.

Maryanne joins Omni Bridgeway to continue building out the company's Midwest presence. She has over two decades of experience as a trial attorney in Chicago, handling complex disputes in state and federal courts involving product liability, multi-district litigation, mass tort, and shareholder derivatives issues. Prior to joining Omni Bridgeway, she was a litigation partner at Reed Smith LLP, where she focused on issues surrounding disruptive technology and artificial intelligence.

In Miami, Lauren brings local market knowledge and subject matter expertise in key areas such as bankruptcy, restructuring, multidistrict litigation, and commercial disputes. She has nearly 15 years of litigation experience in the Miami office of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, where she represented clients in a range of matters relating to contract disputes, business torts, antitrust, fraud, and asset valuation disputes.

Enrique joins Omni Bridgeway from King & Spalding in Miami, where he focused on international arbitration and litigation. With more than 6 years of experience, Enrique has handled numerous investor-state disputes involving Latin American parties in a broad range of industries including energy, mining, banking, and transportation.

"We are thrilled to continue our nationwide growth in Chicago and Miami, two of the fastest growing litigation markets in the US," said Jim Batson, Omni Bridgeway Managing Director and co-Chief Investment Officer for the US. "With Lauren and Enrique on board, we are excited to become one of the first commercial litigation funders to provide on-the-ground resources and expertise for law firms and corporations in Miami."

Managing Director and co-Chief Investment Officer for the US, Matt Harrison, added, "Maryanne's wide-ranging litigation experience and deep market knowledge are the perfect match for the dynamic Chicago market. Both Miami and Chicago are known for their sophisticated litigators and corporations who need an experienced risk management partner to navigate the financial complexities of high-stakes disputes. Omni Bridgeway is ideally situated to be that partner."

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 25 international locations.

Anna Bernardis | Director, Marketing and Business Development (Americas) | +1 212 488 5331 | abernardis@omnibridgeway.com

