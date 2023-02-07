Orion180, a premier insurance solutions provider integrates with Nearmap, a market leader in providing property intelligence derived from aerial imagery to advance the carrier's underwriting technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a premier insurance solutions provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents and homeowners in the Southeastern United States, announced today it has partnered with Nearmap to utilize its aerial imagery to improve their risk selection and streamline the underwriting process.

Orion180 is a fast-growing insurance solutions provider offering a combination of unsurpassed proprietary technology and customer-centric human interactions, simplifying the insurance buying process. To continue improving on their underwriting process, property data and custom-score modeling, Orion180 needed a partner that could offer high quality imagery, frequently updated data, and AI derived analytics. Matching Orion180's high level of customer service, their new partner needed to offer ease of doing business and superior support. After a selection process, they chose Nearmap as their new imagery data intelligence provider. The integration between the two partners will be delivered through a customized API.

"We are truly proud of this new partnership. Innovation is a key pillar of Orion180 that makes up the backbone of our organization. Enhancing our underwriting process with the technology from Nearmap is key to the continued scaling of our products and optimizing the profile of our book," said Ken Gregg, Founder & CEO. "Nearmap empowers our underwriting and claims teams with extremely accurate aerial technology, enabling us to effectively analyze every risk. We can determine with precision if the attributes of a property truly meet our underwriting guidelines."

As a leader in the insurance space surveying more than 100 million parcels in the US up to three times per year, Nearmap makes it easy for insurers to unlock location insights needed to make better-informed decisions across the entire policy lifecycle. From remote roof property assessments, to pre- and post-catastrophe imagery, Nearmap helps ensure that users have the most up-to-date data to make more informed decisions.

Tony Agresta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America at Nearmap, said: "Since Nearmap uniquely owns the entire technology stack for aerial imagery-based insights, and Orion180 looks to leverage innovative solutions, the integration between Nearmap and Orion180 is a no-brainer. From our camera technology to image capture, processing, content, delivery, and AI insights, we are confident that our myriad of data and solutions will provide Orion180 the benefits they are looking for in a property intelligence partner."

Nearmap recently announced significant updates to their insurance-focused solutions at their annual customer event, NAVIG8. These key updates include:

Automated, AI-derived assessments for roof condition: Nearmap Roof Condition enables underwriters to transform their workflows and improve their underwriting decisions by utilizing frequently updated aerial imagery, AI derived data layers, and data analytics insights to more accurately determine eligibility and risk. Nearmap Roof Condition is updated with every standard survey capture, to ensure that the assessment provides the most up-to-date information. Nearmap Roof Condition includes an overall roof condition score, vertical and oblique imagery of the property, and a complete set of data detailing roof features and conditions, including roof materials, roof shapes, and conditions like rusting, staining, ponding, repairs, and missing tiles. With the ability to integrate this information into existing workflows via a CSV or PDF file, carriers can feel confident that their policyholders are appropriately covered.



The combination of imagery and intelligence integrated into a variety of models and workflows allows for a myriad of key benefits including accelerated automation, improved data quality and overall deeper insights to detect change and reduce property risk. A full list of the Nearmap AI packs and layers is available here

Automated, AI-derived insights applied to aerial captures of weather catastrophes and natural disasters: As part of the Nearmap ImpactResponse® program, Nearmap commits to capture aerial imagery following major natural disasters that have a significant impact on property, infrastructure, and communities. Now Nearmap will apply AI on this data to provide rapid, automated insights enabling first responders, insurers, government departments, and other organizations to assess damage, direct critical aid, and expedite the processing of insurance claims to people and areas in need.





HyperCamera3 ("HC3"): Now in-flight, this new camera system will provide higher quality imagery and resolution—allowing users to understand and determine a property's risk more accurately. In addition, HC3 will make for better 3D reconstruction and asset inspection through 360-degree capture angles, expanded capture, and more.

About Nearmap

Nearmap provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world.

