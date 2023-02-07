Westcove advises Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery in its partnership with Prime Aesthetics Group.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners LLC ("Westcove"), an emerging and highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery ("Kaufman & Davis" or "K&D") in its partnership with Prime Aesthetics Group ("Prime"). K&D is a leading plastic surgery provider in Northern California that has provided more than 20,000 procedures since its inception in 2006. K&D will expand Prime's footprint into Northern California. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director, Abe M'Bodj, Director, Dimitri Michalakis, Associate, Rebecca Phuong, Associate, and Fei Han, Analyst.

Dr. David Kaufman, Founder of Kaufman & Davis, stated, "We are excited to start this new chapter with Prime and appreciate Westcove's guidance throughout this process. The team offered invaluable advice and demonstrated professionalism as well as dedication to client service."

"Dr. Kaufman and Dr. Davis are well-respected in the market and have an unwavering commitment to personalized care." said George Scopetta, Chief Executive Officer of Prime. "We believe this partnership will further our mission to provide the highest caliber of patient care with superior outcomes."

Justin Hand of Westcove comments, "We are excited to have advised Kaufman & Davis on this transaction. K&D provides high-quality personalized care to its patients and has built a strong reputation in Northern California. We believe the partnership between K&D and Prime will allow Prime to significantly strengthen its presence in California."

About Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery

Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery is a regionally dominant plastic surgery practice located in Folsom, California. The Company offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. For more information, visit www.thenaturalresult.com.

About Prime Aesthetics Group

Prime offers cosmetic procedures, both surgical and non-surgical, to help patients achieve truly life-changing results. Through an innovative business model, Prime has compiled under one corporate entity several leading practices which reduce costs, unlock value, and enhance patient care. For more information, visit www.primeaestheticsgroup.com.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. For more information, visit www.westcove.com.

